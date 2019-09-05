Meghan Markle și numeroase alte vedete îi aduc un ultim omagiu lui Peter Lindbergh, celebrul fotograf de modă

Faimosul fotograf de modă Peter Lindbergh a murit marți, 3 septembrie, la vârsta de 74 de ani, lăsând în urmă fotografii memorabile.
Peter Lindbergh a fost unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți fotografi de modă din lume, acesta imortalizând cele mai cunoscute modele ale anilor ’90. Imaginile sale pot fi recunoscute cu ușurință, iar întreaga lume a modei a fost influențată de viziunea sa artistică.
Peter Lindbergh a murit marți, vestea fiind confirmată pe contul său de Instagram. „Cu mare tristețe anunțăm moartea lui Peter Lindbergh pe 3 septembrie, la vârsta de 74 de ani. În urma sa rămân soția lui Petra, prima lui soție Astrid, cei patru fii Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph și șapte nepoți. El lasă în urmă un mare gol.”
Vestea a întristat întreaga lume a modei, vedete din întreaga lume postând imaginile realizate de acesta. Meghan Markle, Ducesa de Sussex, se numără printre personalitățile importante care i-au adus un ultim omagiu fotografului. Aceasta a fost fotografiată de Peter Lindbergh în 2017 pentru Vanity Fair, înainte de logodna cu Prințul Harry, însă ei au colaborat recent pentru ediția de septembrie a revistei British Vogue, unde Meghan a fost Guest Editor.
„Ducesa de Sussex a lucrat cu Peter în trecut și l-a ales personal pe el să le fotografieze pe cele 15 femei de pe coperta ediției de septembrie a revistei British Vogue. Nu este un alt fotograf pe care ea l-a considerat potrivit să aducă la viață acest proiect. ‘Forces for Change’ a fost unul dintre cele mai apreciate proiecte finale ale fotografului. Lipsa lui se va simți”, au scris reprezentații Ducesei în descrierea fotografiilor publicate.
Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh. His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup. The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited. There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life. • “Forces for Change” was the one of the esteemed photographer’s final published projects. He will be deeply missed. Photo © @therealpeterlindbergh / © SussexRoyal
Meghan Markle nu este însă singura vedetă care a publicat o imagine și un mesaj emoționant. Rihanna, Victoria Beckham, Alexa Chung și numeroase modele au postat un omagiu în amintirea lui Peter Lindbergh.
I still can’t believe this. We lost a legend today man! #ripPeterLindbergh
„@therealpeterlindbergh vitalitatea ta, zâmbetul tău… bunătătatea și generozitatea de a-mi oferi locuința ta în Paris în timp ce a mea se construia!! Oh Peter, sunt atât de multe amintiri în ultimi 33 de ani încât inima mea nu poate spune în aceste momente… sper să te odihnești alături de Papa”, a scris modelul Naomi Campbell.
Broken Beyond Words 😢 💔 @therealpeterlindbergh your vitality , your animated Smile … your kindness and generosity of giving me your home in Paris while mine was being put together !! Oh Peter so many memories of 33 years that my heart right now cannot tell …. MAY YOU BE WITH PAPA RESTING WITH THE HIGHEST 🕊🕊🙏🏾 #ALWAYSAGENTLEMAN
„Mi-a spus că ședința foto a luat sfârșit și atunci a făcut fotografia. Am fost încântată, însă mi-a fost și teamă să pozez cu el pentru prima dată. Acea imagine a devenit un succes și mi-a fost adusă câteva luni mai târziu. Din acea zi l-am iubit pe Peter. El era ca un copil mic, care iubea să mănânce, să râdă și să se distreze. El a găsit frumusețea în sufletul femeii, nu în păr sau machiaj. Mă simt onorată și privilegiată să fiu fotografiată de tine, să te cunosc și să te numesc prieten”, a scris Irina Shayk.
This photo was from my first shoot with @therealpeterlindbergh. He told me the shoot was over, and that’s when he snapped the photo. I was excited, and also scared to shoot with him for the first time. That image actually became a huge print, that was brought to me months after. Since that day I really fell in love with Peter. He was just like a little kid, who loved to eat, laugh and have fun. He found beauty in the woman’s soul, not hair and makeup. I feel honored and privileged, to have been photographed by you, know you, and have called you a friend. Love always, iri🖤
Cindy Crawford a publicat una dintre fotografiile celebre făcute de Peter Lindbergh, din ediția de ianuarie 1990 a revistei British Vogue, amintind că fotograful punea mereu accentul pe trăsăturile modelelor. „Când Peter făcea fotografiile totul era despre femei. Nu era despre păr, machiaj sau styling. Avea un mod în care transforma imperfecțiunile în ceva unic și frumos… iar imaginile sale vor fi întotdeauna cunoscute. Ne vei lipsi Peter. Mă simt onorată că te-am cunoscut.”
When @therealpeterlindbergh shoots, it’s about the women. It’s not about the hair, makeup, or styling, really. He had a way of turning your imperfections into something unique and beautiful… and his images will always be timeless. you will be so missed Peter. I’m honored to have known you and worked with you ❤️
There are so many incredible photos of and by @therealpeterlindbergh that I had not seen before today. What a life and what a body of work! This one stands out. My dearest @arthurelgort posted this earlier and is one of the sweetest I have seen. Two photographers who have mutual admiration and respectful for one another’s work and whom I adore. Arthur lost his dear friend @stevehiettphotography recently who did the graphics on the cover of his book #TheModelsManual that Peter is holding. Peter’s book 10Women was something he was truly proud of too. He looks so happy and especially handsome in this photo. Not sure who took the photo. Please forgive me. 💙
