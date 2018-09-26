Meghan Markle poartă un outfit de 18.000 de dolari la prima sa apariție fără prințul Harry

Meghan Markle a impresionat din nou prin ținuta aleasă.
Ducesa de Sussex, în vârstă de 37, de ani a vizitat Universitatea London Royal Academy of Arts marți, pentru deschiderea noii expoziții Oceania'. Acesta este primul eveniment regal la care Meghan Markle participă singură. Săptămâna trecută ea a lansat și primul proiect individual, cartea de bucate Together: Our Community Cookbook. Pentru această ocazie, Markle a ales o rochie scurtă Givenchy, în valoare de 3.300 de dolari, optând pentru aceeași casă de modă care i-a făcut și rochia de mireasă.
View this post on Instagram
• September 25, 2018 | Meghan, Duchess of Sussex opens 'Oceania' at Royal Academy of Arts in London, England. 'Oceania' is the first-ever major survey of Oceanic art to be held in the United Kingdom. ⠀ ————————————⠀ • 25 de septiembre de 2018 | Meghan, Duquesa de Sussex inaugura 'Oceanía' en la Royal Academy of Arts de Londres, Inglaterra. Oceanía" es el primer gran estudio de arte oceánico que se realiza en el Reino Unido.
Outfitul a fost completat cu un clutch Givenchy (1.990 de dolari), pantofi Aquazzura (750 de dolari) și cercei Birks Snowflake Snowstorm cu diamante (12.000 de dolari).
View this post on Instagram
In her second public outing of the week, Meghan headed to the Royal Academy of Art in Londons Piccadilly to see Oceania,' an exhibit featuring some 200 artifacts from Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, a huge ocean area encompassing New Guinea, Easter Island, Hawaii and New Zealand. Meghan chose to wear a black Givenchy dress with billowing sheer sleeves (her wedding dress designer!) and her go-to black pumps by Aquazzura for the milestone moment. She kept her long hair straight and sleek and carried a Givenchy clutch. During the evening visit to the Royal Academy, Meghan toured artwork from New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia — all of which she and Harry will visit in October — and met the exhibitions curators and artists, as well as descendants linked to the works displayed.
View this post on Instagram
Duchess of Sussex joins guests at the opening of an exhibition of works from the Oceania region. #princewilliam #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princeharry #royaltrio #royalfamily #windsor #cambridge #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #pippamiddleton #queenelizabeth #princessdiana #middleton #meghanmarkle #princeLouis #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex
Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry vor porni în turneul regal în Australia, Noua Zeelandă, Tonga și Fiji luna următoare, aceleași țări a căror artă este prezentată de expoziția Oceania'.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of a new exhibition at the @royalacademyarts in London. ‘Oceania celebrates the diverse art from the region – bringing together over 200 pieces from the last 500 years. The Duchess spent time viewing exhibits from regions including New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia – countries The Duke and Duchess will visit in October. #RAOceania
Text: Bianca Margarit
Foto: Instagram