Meghan Markle poartă un outfit de 18.000 de dolari la prima sa apariție fără prințul Harry

Meghan Markle a impresionat din nou prin ținuta aleasă.

People 26 septembrie 2018 de ELLE.ro
Meghan Markle poartă un outfit de 18.000 de dolari la prima sa apariție fără prințul Harry

Ducesa de Sussex, în vârstă de 37, de ani a vizitat Universitatea London Royal Academy of Arts marți, pentru deschiderea noii expoziții Oceania'. Acesta este primul eveniment regal la care Meghan Markle participă singură. Săptămâna trecută ea a lansat și primul proiect individual, cartea de bucate Together: Our Community Cookbook. Pentru această ocazie, Markle a ales o rochie scurtă Givenchy, în valoare de 3.300 de dolari, optând pentru aceeași casă de modă care i-a făcut și rochia de mireasă.

Outfitul a fost completat cu un clutch Givenchy (1.990 de dolari), pantofi Aquazzura (750 de dolari) și cercei Birks Snowflake Snowstorm cu diamante (12.000 de dolari).

View this post on Instagram

Flowers for the Duchess..👑💐#meghanmarkle

A post shared by Meghan Markle's Style File 👑 (@meghanmarklestylefile) on

View this post on Instagram

In her second public outing of the week, Meghan headed to the Royal Academy of Art in Londons Piccadilly to see Oceania,' an exhibit featuring some 200 artifacts from Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, a huge ocean area encompassing New Guinea, Easter Island, Hawaii and New Zealand. Meghan chose to wear a black Givenchy dress with billowing sheer sleeves (her wedding dress designer!) and her go-to black pumps by Aquazzura for the milestone moment. She kept her long hair straight and sleek and carried a Givenchy clutch. During the evening visit to the Royal Academy, Meghan toured artwork from New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia — all of which she and Harry will visit in October — and met the exhibitions curators and artists, as well as descendants linked to the works displayed.

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@hrhofsussex) on

Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry vor porni în turneul regal în Australia, Noua Zeelandă, Tonga și Fiji luna următoare, aceleași țări a căror artă este prezentată de expoziția Oceania'.

Citește și:
De ce prietenii din nobilime ai Prințului Harry nu o plac pe Meghan Markle

Text: Bianca Margarit
Foto: Instagram

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro
