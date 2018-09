Meghan Markle a gătit pentru victimele incendiului de la turnul Grenfell

View this post on Instagram

"The Hubb Community Kitchen is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to." The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, which celebrates the power of cooking to bring people together