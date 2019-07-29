Meghan Markle este editorul numărului de septembrie al revistei Vogue din Marea Britanie

Meghan Markle este „guest editor" în luna septembrie pentru revista Vogue din Marea Britanie.

Contul de Instagram al Ducelui și Ducesei de Sussex, Sussex Royal, a postat coperta British Vogue pe care Meghan Markle a ales-o din postura de guest editor al primei luni de toamnă. „Numărul de septembrie al publicației se intitulează Forces of Change, iar pentru copertă, ducesa a făcut o selecție a femeilor din diverse domenii, care au avut un impact și luptă în continuare pentru egalitate, bunătate, justiție și libertate în gândire”, este mesajul atașat în postarea de pe contul ducilor. Printre femeile selectate se află și un spațiu liber, o oglindă, astfel încât, atunci când este ținută în mână, chipul persoanei se reflectă și aduce un sentiment de apartenență la colectiv.

 

We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: Forces for Change' For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue youll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, youll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying Yes!' – and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.' – The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

Coperta include 15 femei foarte cunoscute, celebrități precum Salma Hayek, Yara Shahidi, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, și Christy Turlington, precum și activista Adwoa Aboah, modelul Adut Akech Bior, sportiva ce practică box Ramla Ali, Prim-Ministrul Noii Zeelande Jacinda Ardern, educatoarea Sinéad Burke, dansatoarea Francesca Hayward, scriitoarea Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, și tânăra activistă pentru mediu Greta Thunberg. Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil, și multe altele au scris articole pentru acest număr special, la fel și Meghan.

Potrivit reporterului regal Emily Andrews, Meghan nu a vrut să apară pe copertă. Aceasta a intervievat-o pe Michelle Obama, iar Harry a stat de vorbă cu Jane Goodall, articole scrise pentru revistă. Potrivit lui Emily, Meghan a spus: „Prin acest obiectiv sper să simțiți puterea colectivului în selecția diversă de femei alese pentru copertă, precum și echipa de sprijin la care am apelat pentru a o scoate la lumină. Sper ca cititorii să se simtă la fel de inspirați pe cât mă simt eu de Forces for Change.”

Foto: Instagram, Arhiva Revistei ELLE

evoluția machiajului

Evoluția machiajului de la Cleopatra și până la noi

Toți am auzit despre sau am folosit măcar o dată în viață machiaj, am vorbit despre tehnici și trucuri de make-up, dar câți dintre noi ne-am întrebat cum a apărut sau când a apărut machiajul? Evoluția machiajului este una fascinantă, pe care merită să o cunoaștem măcar puțin.

+ Mai multe
