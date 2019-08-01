Meghan Markle dezvăluie noi fotografii din timpul sarcinii cu Archie

Pentru a celebra lansarea noii sale colecții, de pe urma căreia va beneficia organizația Smart Works, Meghan Markle arată câteva fotografii din timpul sarcinii.
Nu numai că Ducesa de Sussex a fost guest editor al numărului de septembrie British Vogue în timp ce se pregătea de nașterea lui Archie Harrison, ci a și făcut câteva vizite patronajului regal Smart Works, o organizație caritabilă care ajută femeile vulnerabile să își găsească un loc de muncă. Pentru a celebra noua colecție vestimentară pe care o va realiza în beneficiul acestei organizații, Meghan a postat câteva fotografii din timpul vizitelor sale, perioadă în care a fost însărcinată.
Ducesa de Sussex, în vârstă de 37 de ani, pare să-și asume din nou rolul de stilist, ajutându-le pe femei să-și aleagă câteva piese vestimentare pe care să le poarte la un interviu de angajare. În majoritatea fotografiilor, Meghan poartă aceeași jachetă vintage, neagră, pe care am văzut-o și înainte de baby shower-ul organizat de prietenele sale în luna februarie, în New York.
„De-a lungul vizitelor sale a observat că, deși donațiile erau destule, reprezentau și o combinație de piese și culori care nu se potriveau întocmai alegerilor stilistice sau mărimilor corespunzătoare, oarecum inadecvate pentru job în primă fază – pentru a face o femeie să se simtă încrezătoare și inspirată în timp ce pășește către interviul de angajare”, a adăugat persoana care se ocupă de contul Ducilor de Sussex în descrierea postării.
„Pentru a rezolva situația, i-am întrebat pe cei de la Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw și prietena mea, designer-ul Mischa Nonoo, dacă sunt dispuși să creeze o colecție capsulă pentru opțiuni ceva mai clasice, destinate unei garderobe de muncă. Ducând ideea mai departe, multe dintre branduri au fost de acord să folosească modelul „una pentru una” – pentru fiecare piesă cumpărată de un client, una este donată către caritate. Nu numai că acest lucru ne permite să fim parte fiecare din povestea celeilalte, ne amintește că suntem aici împreună”, le-a spus Meghan celor de la Vogue, în acest număr special.
Foto: Instagram, Arhiva Revistei ELLE