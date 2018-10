Lady Gaga a scris un eseu emoționant în sprijinul persoanelor care se confruntă cu probleme de sănătate mintală

View this post on Instagram

A team of global experts commissioned by the Lancet medical journal have found that the quality of mental health services is routinely worse than the quality of physical health services in every country in the world. They estimate that 13.5 million deaths could be averted every year if the underlying mental health problems were addressed. They recommend a much higher priority for mental health and parity with physical healthcare, as well as integrating mental health care into routine primary care. #WorldMentalHealthDay In the UK, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international suicide helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.