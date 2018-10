Kate Middleton s-a întors din concediul de maternitate

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting Sayers Croft Trust Forest School and Wildlife Garden, which gives inner city children a unique opportunity to learn about and engage with the natural world. The Duchess met children from St Stephens Church of England Primary School and doing many activities with them such as planting, a mini beast 'hunt', making leaf crowns, and also story telling. This engagement was her first official solo engagement after giving birth to Prince Louis in April. This leave is slightly longer than George and Charlotte because *only speculation* baby Louis is probably their last child and want to spend as much time as possible. I believe she will be back a really active full-time royal now. _______________________________________ #TheDuchessOfCambridge#Catherine#CatherineElizabeth#DuchessOfCambridge#CatherineElizabethMiddleton#CatherineMiddleton#KateMiddleton#PrincessOfUnitedKingdom#LadyCarrickfergus#CountessOfStrathearn#TheBritishMonarchy#BritishMonarchy#BritishRoyalFamily#HouseOfWindsor#MountbattenWindsor