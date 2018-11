Kate Middleton a repurtat o rochie veche de șase ani

View this post on Instagram

Last night The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Tusk Conservation Awards 2018. The #TuskAwards celebrate the extraordinary work of individuals who are protecting endangered wildlife in Africa. Their Royal Highnesses met all the award nominees and supporters of Tusk before The Duke presented three Conservation Awards… ➡️Tusk Award for Conservation to Vincent Opyene who has single-handedly changed how Uganda addresses the illegal wildlife trade, risking his life on a daily basis to combat wildlife trafficking and to bring criminals to justice. ➡️ The Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award to Julius Obwona for his leadership in Murchison Falls, Uganda which has led to the prosecution of 720 suspects involved in wildlife related crimes, and the number of elephants killed by poachers has dropped from three a day to three a month. ➡️ The Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa to Pete Morkel in recognition of his successful work in relocating a range of wildlife including rhino, elephant and giraffe. Through his work, a much higher level of knowledge on these species has been acquired throughout Africa, ultimately helping with their management, protection and wider conservation. #ForAllTheyDo #TuskAwards #endwildlifecrime 📷(2) @chrisjacksongetty 📷 (1/3) Press Association