Kate Middleton a adus „un obiect care o face fericită” în timpul unei vizite, iar acest lucru este adorabil

This @_place2be #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek people across the UK are taking steps to be ‘Healthy: Inside and Out. At Lavender Primary School The Duchess of Cambridge found out more about the support offered to students, teachers and parents to help with mental wellbeing — including the daily mile, a simple away to get children outside for 15 mins every day to run or jog at their own pace. The Duchess also joined a food diary activity, which focusses on the links between food choices and mood and feelings, and even met Herbie the school dog!