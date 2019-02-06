Kate Middleton a adus „un obiect care o face fericită” în timpul unei vizite, iar acest lucru este adorabil

Kate Middleton a vizitat o școală și, în timpul vizitei, ea le-a arătat copiilor "un obiect care o face fericită".

People 06 februarie 2019 de Laura Georgescu
Familia regală se ocupă permanent de îndatoririle lor, aceștia mergând la nenumărate evenimente publice. Kate Middleton a vizitat pe 5 februarie două școli pentru a afla mai multe despre modul în care organizația Place2Be îi ajută pe copii prin programul „Children’s Mental Health Week”. Aceștia ar trebui să primească „sprijin și antrenament pentru a fi sănătoși emoțional”.

Anul acesta tema organizației a fost „Health: Inside and Out”, Ducesa de Cambridge vizitând copiii de la Lavender Primary School pentru a afla cum îi ajută munca pe ei. Aceasta i-a observat pe copii și i-a privit în timp ce făceau jogging.

Cea de-a doua școală vizitată a fost Alperton Community School, unde a fost întâmpinată cu o supriză muzicală. Copiii i-au cântat și au realizat postere prin care explică cum „prin cântat toate lucrurile rele pleacă și vin toate cele bune”. Întâlnirea a fost plină de momente adorabile, mai ales când Ducesa a fost rugată să le arate copiilor un obiect care o face fericită, iar ea le-a arătat o imagine cu familia sa.

Kate Middleton colaborează cu Place2Be încă de dinainte să facă parte din familia regală, ea sprijind mereu de-a lungul anilor această organizație de caritate.

Modul adorabil în care Prințul William și Kate Middleton îl învață pe George despre Prințesa Diana

