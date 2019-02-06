Kate Middleton a adus „un obiect care o face fericită” în timpul unei vizite, iar acest lucru este adorabil

Kate Middleton a vizitat o școală și, în timpul vizitei, ea le-a arătat copiilor "un obiect care o face fericită".
Familia regală se ocupă permanent de îndatoririle lor, aceștia mergând la nenumărate evenimente publice. Kate Middleton a vizitat pe 5 februarie două școli pentru a afla mai multe despre modul în care organizația Place2Be îi ajută pe copii prin programul „Children’s Mental Health Week”. Aceștia ar trebui să primească „sprijin și antrenament pentru a fi sănătoși emoțional”.
Anul acesta tema organizației a fost „Health: Inside and Out”, Ducesa de Cambridge vizitând copiii de la Lavender Primary School pentru a afla cum îi ajută munca pe ei. Aceasta i-a observat pe copii și i-a privit în timp ce făceau jogging.
This @_place2be #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek people across the UK are taking steps to be ‘Healthy: Inside and Out. At Lavender Primary School The Duchess of Cambridge found out more about the support offered to students, teachers and parents to help with mental wellbeing — including the daily mile, a simple away to get children outside for 15 mins every day to run or jog at their own pace. The Duchess also joined a food diary activity, which focusses on the links between food choices and mood and feelings, and even met Herbie the school dog!
Cea de-a doua școală vizitată a fost Alperton Community School, unde a fost întâmpinată cu o supriză muzicală. Copiii i-au cântat și au realizat postere prin care explică cum „prin cântat toate lucrurile rele pleacă și vin toate cele bune”. Întâlnirea a fost plină de momente adorabile, mai ales când Ducesa a fost rugată să le arate copiilor un obiect care o face fericită, iar ea le-a arătat o imagine cu familia sa.
At the start of #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek The Duchess of Cambridge visited @AlpertonCS to meet the UKs first winner of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, Andria Zafirakou, and find out more about the programmes the school runs to support both students and teachers with their mental wellbeing. The Duchess joined a roundtable discussion with teachers about students school readiness and teacher welfare, and joined students taking part in the Random Acts of Kindness Club, and dropped in on an art class to hear how the school uses art to enhance childrens confidence and creativity.
Kate Middleton colaborează cu Place2Be încă de dinainte să facă parte din familia regală, ea sprijind mereu de-a lungul anilor această organizație de caritate.
Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE