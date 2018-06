Kat Von D a sărbătorit nunta cu Leafar Seyer într-o atmosferă… incendiară

Such a beautifully emotional day today. Tomorrow, @prayers and I will have our wedding ceremony for our close friends + family. This has been the sweetest, most stress-free experience where we continuosly fell in love with each other all over again with each day counting down. This is a photo of 3 carnations that our dear friends @majestyblack brought us tonight after our rehearsal and soundcheck. Red carnations are @prayers favourite flower, and the 3 represent him, me, and our sweet baby boy we are adding to our family. All I can say right now is that i am so grateful for my dear friends, and for my sweet husband. ❤️ Lastly, thank you all for all the love and for understanding that starting tomorrow we will most likely be stepping away from our phones for a while to be as present as possible on such a beautiful day. X

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Jun 1, 2018 at 11:02pm PDT