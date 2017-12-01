Kaley Cuoco si Karl Cook s-au logodit, anuntul fiind facut prin intermediul unui clip video emotionant.
Kaley Cuoco si Karl Cook s-au logodit. Actrita din „Big Bang Theory” a fost ceruta in casatorie chiar de ziua acesteia (30 noiembrie).
Momentul emotionant, dar si amuzant, a fost filmat si apoi postat pe Instagram de Karl. „Suntem logoditi”, a zis Kaley cu lacrimi in ochi, insa Karl i-a amintit in gluma ca inca nu a spus da.
Kaley Cuoco si Karl Cook formeaza un cuplu de aproape 2 ani, relatie lor incepand in aprilie 2016.
In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook
Foto: Instagram