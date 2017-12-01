Kaley Cuoco si Karl Cook s-au logodit

Kaley Cuoco si Karl Cook s-au logodit, anuntul fiind facut prin intermediul unui clip video emotionant.

People 01 decembrie 2017 de Laura Georgescu
Kaley Cuoco si Karl Cook s-au logodit

Kaley Cuoco si Karl Cook s-au logodit. Actrita din „Big Bang Theory” a fost ceruta in casatorie chiar de ziua acesteia (30 noiembrie).

Momentul emotionant, dar si amuzant, a fost filmat si apoi postat pe Instagram de Karl. „Suntem logoditi”, a zis Kaley cu lacrimi in ochi, insa Karl i-a amintit in gluma ca inca nu a spus da.

Kaley Cuoco si Karl Cook formeaza un cuplu de aproape 2 ani, relatie lor incepand in aprilie 2016.

Foto: Instagram

