Justin Bieber își încurajează fanii să lupte împotriva anxietății

Ieri, Justin Bieber a postat un selfie pe Instagram în descrierea căruia a adăugat un mesaj impresionant, în care își încurajează fanii să nu se lase înfrânți de stările de anxietate sau eșecuri: „Luptați pentru ceea ce iubiți și pe cine iubiți, nu lăsați ca frica și anxietatea să câștige. Dumnezeu nu ne-a dat sentimentul de teamă, ci de putere, dragoste și rațiune! Nu am crezut adevărul despre mine însumi. Nu am crezut că sunt iubit. Nu am crezut că sunt iertat. Este dificil pentru mine să înțeleg aceste lucruri. Dumnezeu nu se schimbă niciodată. Este la fel ieri, acum și mereu. Este mereu bun. Nu îmi va fi teamă să fiu vulnerabil. Lui Dumnezeu nu îi este teamă de durerea și suferința ta, o întâmpină. Există speranță și este în el! El te iubește și te iartă și te primește în brațele lui de fiecare dată când greșești.”

În luna februarie, o sursă le-a spus celor de la ET că Justin primește tratament pentru depresie: „Justin nu a avut niciodată o copilărie autentică, din cauza faimei accelerate și a luptei constante de a avea o viață normală. Este conștient de ceea ce i se întâmplă, iar cu ajutorul soției lui, a familiei și a prietenilor, primește ajutorul necesar.” În 2017, artistul și-a anulat o parte din turneu tocmai din cauza acestor stări. „Eram foarte deprimat în turneu. Nu am vorbit despre asta și încă procesez toate aceste lucruri despre care nu am vorbit. Eram foarte singur. Aveam nevoie de timp', a explicat Justin.

Foto: Instagram, Hepta

Daca ti-a placut acest articol, urmareste ELLE.ro pe FACEBOOK