Justin Bieber își încurajează fanii să lupte împotriva anxietății

Justin Bieber le-a transmis un mesaj important fanilor săi, după ce în ultima perioadă s-a confruntat cu stări de anxietate și depresie.
Ieri, Justin Bieber a postat un selfie pe Instagram în descrierea căruia a adăugat un mesaj impresionant, în care își încurajează fanii să nu se lase înfrânți de stările de anxietate sau eșecuri: „Luptați pentru ceea ce iubiți și pe cine iubiți, nu lăsați ca frica și anxietatea să câștige. Dumnezeu nu ne-a dat sentimentul de teamă, ci de putere, dragoste și rațiune! Nu am crezut adevărul despre mine însumi. Nu am crezut că sunt iubit. Nu am crezut că sunt iertat. Este dificil pentru mine să înțeleg aceste lucruri. Dumnezeu nu se schimbă niciodată. Este la fel ieri, acum și mereu. Este mereu bun. Nu îmi va fi teamă să fiu vulnerabil. Lui Dumnezeu nu îi este teamă de durerea și suferința ta, o întâmpină. Există speranță și este în el! El te iubește și te iartă și te primește în brațele lui de fiecare dată când greșești.”
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Dont stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love dont let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind! I havent believed the truth about myself I havent believed I am loved I havent believed I am forgiven its a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes about the the people who have betrayed me. Jesus has given me freedom and the persuit of getting to know his character is never ending. Gods character never changes he is the same yesterday now and forever. He is always good!. I wont be afraid to be vulnerable before him.. his power is made strong in our weakness. God isnt afraid of your pain and your brokenness he actually welcomes it. Come to me all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest! these are words from Jesus! There is hope and its in him.!! He loves and cares for you! For god so loved the world that he gave his only son so that whoever believes him wont die but have eternal life! You are that whoever and he accepts you as you are!! He loves and forgives you and welcomes you into his arms every time you mess He is a perfect and loving god who adores you!
În luna februarie, o sursă le-a spus celor de la ET că Justin primește tratament pentru depresie: „Justin nu a avut niciodată o copilărie autentică, din cauza faimei accelerate și a luptei constante de a avea o viață normală. Este conștient de ceea ce i se întâmplă, iar cu ajutorul soției lui, a familiei și a prietenilor, primește ajutorul necesar.” În 2017, artistul și-a anulat o parte din turneu tocmai din cauza acestor stări. „Eram foarte deprimat în turneu. Nu am vorbit despre asta și încă procesez toate aceste lucruri despre care nu am vorbit. Eram foarte singur. Aveam nevoie de timp', a explicat Justin.
Foto: Instagram, Hepta