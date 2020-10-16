John Legend și-a exprimat admirația față de Chrissy Teigen și i-a lăudat forța

Cântărețul a scris o postare emoționantă pe Instagram dedicată soției lui.
Chrissy Teigen și John Legend au trecut prin niște momente extrem de dificile la începutul acestei luni după ce aceasta a suferit o pierdere de sarcină din cauza unor complicații. „Suntem în stare de șoc și simțim acea durere profundă despre care doar am auzit până acum, o durere pe care nu am mai simțit-o niciodată. Nu am putut să oprim sângerările și să îi oferim copilului nostru fluidele de care avea nevoie, în ciuda multelor transfuzii de sânge. Pur și simplu nu a fost destul”, a povestit Chrissy Teigen, care a vorbit onest pe Instagram despre această dramă din viața ei.
În cadrul premiilor Billboard Music Awards 2020, John Legend a cântat o melodie emoționantă pe care i-a dedicat-o soției lui, iar acum, cântărețul a scris un mesaj în care își declară admirația pentru forța lui Chrissy Teigen cu care trece prin aceste clipe.
„Am trăit împreună suișuri și coborâșuri. Urmărindu-te cum ai adus pe lume copiii a fost extrem de emoționant. Am o admirație deosebită pentru forța cu care ai trecut prin cele mai dificile momente. Ce dar minunat să poți da naștere unei vieți. Am trăit miracolul, puterea și bucuria acestui dar, iar acum suntem profund mișcați de fragilitatea lui”, a scris John Legend.
Cântărețul a vorbit și despre melodia compusă special pentru Chrissy Teigen: „Am scris acest cântec pentru că am credința că atâta timp cât ne vom afla pe acest pământ ne vom ține de mână în orice moment bun sau rău și că vom trece orice test. Ne-am promis asta în ziua nunții noastre, acum șapte ani și fiecare încercare prin care am trecut a făcut acea promisiune și mai trainică. Dragostea noastră va rămâne.”
This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. Weve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. Im in awe of the strength youve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. Weve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now weve deeply felt its inherent fragility. I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each others hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge weve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, weve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. Its a club no one wants to be a part of, but its comforting to know were not alone. Im sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when shes ready. But just know were grateful and were sending love to all of you and your families.
Foto: Shutterstock