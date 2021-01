Jessica Szohr, actrița din Gossip Girl, a devenit mamă pentru prima dată

View this post on Instagram

My beach bum baby! 🌊✨😉 I am thankful for you today and everyday! I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesnt mean I have to post it & share it… but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart:) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him! That being said I hope anyone who is reading this has a blessed day:) & not sure why I have an earmuff in this photo… but now I want to go watch Old School so byeeee! I hope you … yeah you…have a smile on your face💛😉