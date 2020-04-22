Jennifer Lopez are o sosie, iar asemănarea dintre cele două este izbitoare

Se spune toți avem o sosie, iar pentru culturista Janice Garay, sau Jay din Houston, acea sosie este nimeni alta decât Jennifer Lopez.
Jay a devenit celebră atunci când una dintre pozele ei a apărut pe pagina explore de pe Instagram în 2017. „Era pur și simplu un selfie banal făcut în baie și oamenii au crezut că este Jennifer Lopez, lăsând în commentarii: Ești J-Lo? Nu… eu sunt Jay din Houston!”, a declarat aceasta știrilor ABC la scurt timp după.
Aceasta are acum 230,000 de urmăritori pe Instagram iar, deși structura feței este incredibil de similară cu cea a lui J.Lo, corpul său este mult mai cizelat, aceasta participând anual la competiții de bodybuilding. În rest, look-ul sau este unul classic J.Lo – cercei mari și rotunzi combinați cu îmbrăcăminte sport, mult machiaj la ochi și un păr lung coafat cu bucle.
Are you gonna leave this quarantine life changed, or doing the same things?
Jay este originară din Brownsville, Texas, dar s-a mutat în Huston la vârsta de 6 ani. Aceasta este mama unei adolescente, Amerie, care din când în când merge cu ea la sală și a început și ea să facă exerciții de putere. „Ca mamă mi se pare important să îți încurajezi copilul să facă exerciții de sport pentru că acesta este un obicei pe care ei trebuie să și-l formeze destul de devreme”, a scris aceasta într-o descriere pe Instagram.
LIFT YOUNG, GROW STRONG. ☝🏽💪🏽 We spent our afternoon outside working out together & we decided to film it! Ill be posting some time this week 😁The benefits of strength training for children: 1️⃣ will increase their muscle strength & endurance 2️⃣ helps protect your childs muscles and joints from any sports injuries 3️⃣ improves your childs performance in sports 4️⃣ strengthens your childs bones 5️⃣ helps promote healthy blood pressure & cholesterol levels 6️⃣ most important- helps your childs confidence & self esteem ♥️ Making a healthy lifestyle more of a priority for your family starts with parents leading the way and setting good fitness examples for their kids. As a mother, I think that it is important to talk to your kids about exercising because its a habit that you want them to form early . I dont really think you need to approach them about it. Its one of those topics that you need to show the importance of by leading by example. If your kids see that youre making a conscious effort to be healthy regularly, they will eventually notice the importance without you ever having to talk to them about it. The most important thing for parents to realize when trying to encourage a child to work out is that it has to be their decision. If you try and force fitness into their lives and its not their decision, it will become a chore and that isnt how its supposed to be. Find a way to make it fun for them and I promise that it will stick. Take the time today to make fitness a priority for you, your kids and your family. By supporting your children to live a more healthy and fit lifestyle, youre dedicating yourself and your family to living better, stronger and more fulfilling lives. 🙏🏽 #GIRLMOM #FITMOM #Health #Fitness #LeadByExample | Outfit – @vqfit @vqfitwomen #vqfitwomen #vqfit
Pe partea de workout, Jay nu postează prea mult din rutina sa de exerciții, în schimb aceasta își încurajează urmăritori să se înscrie la diferite concursuri de 30 de zile de fitness. Se vede clar că aceasta lucrează mult cu greutăți iar anul acesta își va lansa propria afacere numită „Lift Within”. Pe lângă asta, Jay face și mult cardio și dansuri pe TikTok.
