Jennifer Aniston vorbește despre cum vede viața la 50 de ani

Jennifer Aniston vorbește deschis despre lucrurile pe care a trebuie să le înfrunte după vârsta de 50 de ani.

People de Braslasu Iulia
Jennifer Aniston vorbește despre cum vede viața la 50 de ani

Jennifer Aniston este protagonista coperții revistei InStyle din luna octombrie. Ea a recunoscut că vârsta de 50 de ani a afectat-o mai mult decât o altă vârstă. „Odată cu vârsta de 50 de ani am realizat că este un număr chiar important. Nu știu cum ar trebui să fie pentru că nu mă simt diferit. Lucrurile nu se schimbă în niciun fel. Din punct de vedere psihic, mă simt chiar incredibil.”

Chiar dacă Jennifer Aniston se bucură de vârsta pe care o are, ea recunoaște că în industria în care lucrează, s-a confruntat și cu anumite idei mai puțin obișnuite. „Este destul de ciudat deoarece toată lumea îți spune ‘Arăți minunat pentru vârsta ta.’ Eu cred că ar trebui să stabilim anumite reguli și etichete atunci când avem un dialog cu cineva care are această vârstă.”

Există, însă, și un lucru pe care Jennifer Aniston nu și-l dorește, și anume părul gri. „Nu o să mint acum, nu vreau să am părul alb.”

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

Jennifer Aniston’s been stepping outside her comfort zone recently, both as a ‘60s bombshell 🎀 in our October beauty issue and on the set of her new Apple TV+ series @themorningshow — her most complex role to date. “We’re addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years,” she tells @kerrybombe. “We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall…Reese and I were like, ‘The show is writing itself.’ It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed.” Full story at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm

O postare distribuită de instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) pe

Jennifer Aniston este protagonista un matinal tv produs de Apple, alături de actrița Reese Witherspoon. Show-ul se bazează pe ideile, temerile, dar și provocările cu care se confruntă femeile. Jennifer Aniston și Reese Witherspoon sunt extrem de fericite că vor juca în acest serial. În show este vorba despre abuzul de putere, femei, dar și sexism. „Parcă a fost scris pentru noi. A fost ca și cum Universul a vrut ca noi să expunem această societate patriarhală în care ne aflăm. Este o nebunie.”

În luna iunie, Jennifer a declarat pentru ET faptul că se distrează extrem de mult din poziția de prezentator de știri. „A fost foarte interesant să fac asta și să învăț despre cum stau lucrurile din spatele camerelor de filmat. Este chiar distracitv și sper să fie apreciat de cât mai multă lume.”

Citește și:
Jennifer Aniston este pregătită să aibă o nouă relație, însă menține legătura cu Brad Pitt

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro

Recomandari
Recomandari

Moise Guran: #9nepasa – aceasta este mesajul pe care Europa FM îl dă României – VIDEO

Recomandari

Vlad Petreanu, George Zafiu și Luca Pastia vă dau întâlnire la Europa FM Live pe Plajă

Recomandari

Vlad Petreanu: ”Corupția ne ucide, oriunde și oricum ne-am ascunde”

Brad Pitt recunoaște că a avut nevoie de ajutor după despărțirea de Angelina Jolie
People

Brad Pitt recunoaște că a avut nevoie de ajutor după despărțirea de Angelina Jolie

Meghan Markle și numeroase alte vedete îi aduc un ultim omagiu lui Peter Lindbergh, celebrul fotograf de modă
People

Meghan Markle și numeroase alte vedete îi aduc un ultim omagiu lui Peter Lindbergh, celebrul fotograf de modă

Mesajul emoționant primit de Beyonce de la mama ei cu ocazia zilei de naștere
People

Mesajul emoționant primit de Beyonce de la mama ei cu ocazia zilei de naștere

Concediul de maternitate al lui Meghan Markle se va termina mai devreme decât se aștepta toată lumea
People

Concediul de maternitate al lui Meghan Markle se va termina mai devreme decât se aștepta toată lumea

Adele pregătește un nou album, mult așteptat de fanii ei
People

Adele pregătește un nou album, mult așteptat de fanii ei

Tudor Chirilă: „Spunem „nu” doar copiilor, ăsta e sistemul”
People

Tudor Chirilă: „Spunem „nu” doar copiilor, ăsta e sistemul”

Unica.ro

Eusebiu de la Insula Iubirii, de nerecunoscut după emisiune! Cu ce se laudă după încheierea show-ului

Mamă la 46 de ani! Sportiva noastră a născut un băiețel de nota 10 și i-a pus nume sfânt FOTO

De ce plânge Delia aproape zilnic. 'Mă gândesc că e o problemă'

Anamaria Ferentz a făcut anunțul. La 43 de ani, nu se mai ascunde! A spus totul direct! 'Una dintre cele mai frumoase relaţii'

Trending news
Filme animate din 2019

Filme animate din 2019 pe care și adulții le vor iubi

Dacă te simți puțin nostalgică, filmele animate din 2019 sunt pe cale să apară (sau deja sunt în cinematografe) pentru a-ți aminti de vechile sentimente din copilărie.

+ Mai multe
evoluția machiajului

Evoluția machiajului de la Cleopatra și până la noi

Toți am auzit despre sau am folosit măcar o dată în viață machiaj, am vorbit despre tehnici și trucuri de make-up, dar câți dintre noi ne-am întrebat cum a apărut sau când a apărut machiajul? Evoluția machiajului este una fascinantă, pe care merită să o cunoaștem măcar puțin.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe din people
Ariana Grande dă în judecată un cunoscut brand de modă

Ariana Grande dă în judecată un cunoscut brand de modă

People

Ariana Grande a dat în judecată un brand cunoscut de modă din cauza faptului că brand-ul s-a folosit de identitatea ei în promovarea noii colecții, fără a avea acordul ei.

+ Mai multe
Miley Cyrus și noua ei iubită, Kaitlynn Carter, s-au mutat împreună

Miley Cyrus și noua ei iubită, Kaitlynn Carter, s-au mutat împreună

People

Se pare că relația dintre Miley Cyrus și noua ei iubită, Kaitlynn Carter, a trecut la un alt nivel, dovadă stă faptul că cele două s-au mutat împreună.

+ Mai multe
Lily Rose Depp și Timothee Chalamet, regina și regele covorului roșu de la Festivalul de Film de la Veneția

Lily Rose Depp și Timothee Chalamet, regina și regele covorului roșu de la Festivalul de Film de la Veneția

People

Lily Rose Depp și Timothee Chalamet au impresionat pe covorul roșu la Festivalul de Film de la Veneția.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe articole
Copyright © 2019 Ringier Romania SRL