Jennifer Aniston vorbește despre cum vede viața la 50 de ani

Jennifer Aniston vorbește deschis despre lucrurile pe care a trebuie să le înfrunte după vârsta de 50 de ani.
Jennifer Aniston este protagonista coperții revistei InStyle din luna octombrie. Ea a recunoscut că vârsta de 50 de ani a afectat-o mai mult decât o altă vârstă. „Odată cu vârsta de 50 de ani am realizat că este un număr chiar important. Nu știu cum ar trebui să fie pentru că nu mă simt diferit. Lucrurile nu se schimbă în niciun fel. Din punct de vedere psihic, mă simt chiar incredibil.”
Chiar dacă Jennifer Aniston se bucură de vârsta pe care o are, ea recunoaște că în industria în care lucrează, s-a confruntat și cu anumite idei mai puțin obișnuite. „Este destul de ciudat deoarece toată lumea îți spune ‘Arăți minunat pentru vârsta ta.’ Eu cred că ar trebui să stabilim anumite reguli și etichete atunci când avem un dialog cu cineva care are această vârstă.”
Există, însă, și un lucru pe care Jennifer Aniston nu și-l dorește, și anume părul gri. „Nu o să mint acum, nu vreau să am părul alb.”
Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she's stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favorite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the '60s and '70s.
"We're addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years," she tells @kerrybombe. "We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall…Reese and I were like, 'The show is writing itself.' It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed."
"Some people would call it playing it safe, but I know when I'm comfortable with something [or someone] and when I'm not," she tells @kerrybombe.
"Women were never allowed to have power. Power feels sexy to me today, as does women's intelligence and how capable and creative they are."
"When we found out that we were among the first shows to be bought by Apple, @ReeseWitherspoon and I both had this pinch-me moment," she tells @kerrybombe. "The first women to help launch a network as actors and producers, having a beautiful piece of that pie that we really earned and deserved. We had a big toast to that."
Jennifer Aniston este protagonista un matinal tv produs de Apple, alături de actrița Reese Witherspoon. Show-ul se bazează pe ideile, temerile, dar și provocările cu care se confruntă femeile. Jennifer Aniston și Reese Witherspoon sunt extrem de fericite că vor juca în acest serial. În show este vorba despre abuzul de putere, femei, dar și sexism. „Parcă a fost scris pentru noi. A fost ca și cum Universul a vrut ca noi să expunem această societate patriarhală în care ne aflăm. Este o nebunie.”
În luna iunie, Jennifer a declarat pentru ET faptul că se distrează extrem de mult din poziția de prezentator de știri. „A fost foarte interesant să fac asta și să învăț despre cum stau lucrurile din spatele camerelor de filmat. Este chiar distracitv și sper să fie apreciat de cât mai multă lume.”
Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE