Harry Potter a implinit 20 de ani – cum au sarbatorit celebritatile

Pe 26 iunie s-au implinit 20 de ani de la lansarea primei carti din seria Harry Potter!

People 27 iunie 2017 de Ruxandra Marin
Harry Potter a implinit 20 de ani

Acum 20 de ani, pe 26 iunie 1997, prima carte din celebra serie „Harry Potter” era publicata in Regatul Unit. Seria fantasy „Harry Potter” are milioane de fani in intreaga lume, asa ca nu este de mirare ca aceasta zi a fost sarbatorita asa cum se cuvine.

Prima care a postat un mesaj emotionant a fost chiar creatoarea seriei, J. K. Rowling. Mesajul sau de pe Twitter a continut si hashtag-ul special al acestei zile, #HarryPotter20, care a devenit in scurt timp foarte popular pe retelele sociale.

J. K. Rowling

Daniel Radcliffe – actorul care l-a interpretat pe Harry Potter

Until the very end #HarryPotter20

A post shared by Daniel Radcliffe (@daniel9340) on

Bloggerul Perez Hilton

Shannon Purser

Malcolm Mitchell

DJ-ul Paul van Dyk

Actorul Nyle DiMarco a realizat un video in care explica de ce lumea Harry Potter este o paralela a lumii oamenilor cu deficiente de auz.

Foto: PR

