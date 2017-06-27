Harry Potter a implinit 20 de ani – cum au sarbatorit celebritatile

Acum 20 de ani, pe 26 iunie 1997, prima carte din celebra serie „Harry Potter” era publicata in Regatul Unit. Seria fantasy „Harry Potter” are milioane de fani in intreaga lume, asa ca nu este de mirare ca aceasta zi a fost sarbatorita asa cum se cuvine.

Prima care a postat un mesaj emotionant a fost chiar creatoarea seriei, J. K. Rowling. Mesajul sau de pe Twitter a continut si hashtag-ul special al acestei zile, #HarryPotter20, care a devenit in scurt timp foarte popular pe retelele sociale.

J. K. Rowling

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

Daniel Radcliffe – actorul care l-a interpretat pe Harry Potter

Until the very end #HarryPotter20 A post shared by Daniel Radcliffe (@daniel9340) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:41am PDT Bloggerul Perez Hilton

Even Miranda Priestly knows Harry Potter is everything! #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/OhZe5s7Zz0 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 26, 2017

Shannon Purser

Thank you @jk_rowling for creating one of the most beautiful worlds I’ve ever had the pleasure of visiting. #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/W5ah6b2r7N — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) June 26, 2017

Malcolm Mitchell

„I am not worried, Harry,” said Dumbledore. „I am with you.” J.K. thank you for making sure Harry is with us all… #HarryPotter20 — Malcolm Mitchell (@Money_Mitch26) June 26, 2017

DJ-ul Paul van Dyk

Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if only one remembers to turn on the light #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/WbOqDejeyj — PAUL VAN DYK (@PAULVANDYK) June 26, 2017

Actorul Nyle DiMarco a realizat un video in care explica de ce lumea Harry Potter este o paralela a lumii oamenilor cu deficiente de auz.

Si se pare ca Harry Potter are si fani… animale! .@jk_rowling Thank u for the magic u have given the world. Harry Pugger is ur biggest fan ⚡️ #harrypotter20 pic.twitter.com/ptpqUTbxHS — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) June 26, 2017

Foto: PR