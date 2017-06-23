Emma Watson inca posteaza imagini superbe cu tinutele sale pe Instagram

Wonderful day in beautiful Paris hiding books for @oursharedshelf and @bookfairiesworldwide and attending the French premiere of @wearethecircle 🇫🇷 📚 ⭕ White satin gown by @miumiu, tailored and hand-embroidered in Italy. The fabric is from the long established Italian mill Tessitura Attilio Imperiali, and the dyeing, printing and finishing processes were all carried out by trusted local suppliers. Shoes made in Italy by @santoniofficial, whose HQ is powered by 4,000 solar panels. Santoni also runs a school where young people can learn the craft of shoemaking. Earrings and rings made in California by @azlee_. Seeing the effects of humans on the oceans, each season the designer supports a different ocean-related cause, donating a portion of the profits from her jewellery collection. All fashion info verified by @ecoage Skin is the organic concealer/foundation ‘Un’ Cover-Up in colour 22 by @rmsbeauty with the @janeiredale Active Light Concealer used under the eyes. Bronzer is @vitaliberata Trystal Self Tanning Bronzing Minerals. Eyes include the @antonymcosmetics Certified Natural Eyeliner Pencil in Brown and brows are Jane Iredale Pure Brow Gel. Lips are lined with Jane Iredale Lip Pencil in Spice before @herbivorebotanicals Coco Rose Lip Tint in Coral, which is suitable for vegans, was used to tint the lips and cheeks. All brands are cruelty-free. Formulated using both natural, mineral and organic ingredients. All beauty info verified by @contentbeauty

A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:50am PDT