Emma Watson inca posteaza imagini superbe cu tinutele sale pe Instagram

Emma Watson este din nou in centrul atentiei cu o noua productie, fiind in aceasta perioada la Paris pentru promovarea noului film The Circle.

People 23 iunie 2017 de ELLE.ro
emma watson

Aceasta a schimbat ieri cateva tinute superbe intr-o singura zi, incepand cu o rochie semnata Miu Miu, dupa care a urmat o rochie rosie pe care a purtat-o pentru interviul live de pe Facebook, continuand cu un top negru pe umeri pentru o alta conferinta de presa si dupa aceea o rochie neagra lejera pentru a ascunde copii ale cartii “The Handmaid’s Tale” prin Paris. Ce dragut!

Wonderful day in beautiful Paris hiding books for @oursharedshelf and @bookfairiesworldwide and attending the French premiere of @wearethecircle 🇫🇷 📚 ⭕ White satin gown by @miumiu, tailored and hand-embroidered in Italy. The fabric is from the long established Italian mill Tessitura Attilio Imperiali, and the dyeing, printing and finishing processes were all carried out by trusted local suppliers. Shoes made in Italy by @santoniofficial, whose HQ is powered by 4,000 solar panels. Santoni also runs a school where young people can learn the craft of shoemaking. Earrings and rings made in California by @azlee_. Seeing the effects of humans on the oceans, each season the designer supports a different ocean-related cause, donating a portion of the profits from her jewellery collection. All fashion info verified by @ecoage Skin is the organic concealer/foundation ‘Un’ Cover-Up in colour 22 by @rmsbeauty with the @janeiredale Active Light Concealer used under the eyes. Bronzer is @vitaliberata Trystal Self Tanning Bronzing Minerals. Eyes include the @antonymcosmetics Certified Natural Eyeliner Pencil in Brown and brows are Jane Iredale Pure Brow Gel. Lips are lined with Jane Iredale Lip Pencil in Spice before @herbivorebotanicals Coco Rose Lip Tint in Coral, which is suitable for vegans, was used to tint the lips and cheeks. All brands are cruelty-free. Formulated using both natural, mineral and organic ingredients. All beauty info verified by @contentbeauty

A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on

Emma a postat pe contul ei de Twitter: “Ascund aceste exemplare ale cartii “The Handmaid’s Tale prin Paris!”, unde de asemenea, a impartasit aceste informatii si in limba franceza.

A incheiat aceasta zi, purtand o rochie vaporoasa Louis Vuitton cu o pereche de incaltari Santoni. Detaliile de pe rochie, acele frunze aurii sunt superbe, fiind in ton cu locatia unde a avut loc evenimentul.

Paris photocall for the @wearethecircle, which is out in France on 12th July 🇫🇷⭕ Dress by @louisvuitton, embroidered by hand in Atelier Vermont in Paris. The silk lace was handmade in Caudry, a small French town that specialises in lace production, in an atelier that is certified by ‘Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant’, which is a recognition to reward French companies for the excellence of their traditional skills, and aims to preserve traditional savoir-faire that is in danger of disappearing. The lace is made from Oeko-Tex 100 certified materials, which means that they don’t contain toxic substances. Shoes made in Italy by @santoniofficial, whose HQ is powered by 4,000 solar panels. Santoni also runs a school where young people can learn the craft of shoemaking. @fernandojorge uses small workshops in central São Paulo to manufacture all his pieces. His motivation is to stimulate the local craftsmanship and emphasise the quality of “Made in Brazil”. Bag made in a family-owned factory in Alicante, Spain by @m2malletier. The factory was opened in 1981 by shoe designer Jaime Romero and his wife, together with 3 of his sons. Today, 25 artisans from the local town of Sax work in the factory, and have all been working there for at least 15 years. Everything is handcrafted using skills and traditions which have been passed from generation to generation. All fashion info verified by @ecoage For skin, the organic concealer/foundation ‘Un’ Cover-Up in colour 22 by @rmsbeauty was used with the @janeiredale Active Light Concealer under the eyes. Silicone-free Bronzer by @vitaliberata Trystal Self Tanning Bronzing Minerals. For eyes, the Ecocert certified @antonymcosmetics Natural Eyeliner Pencil in Brown and Organic Nosiette Eyeshadow were used. For brows, Jane Iredale Pure Brow Gel was used and @herbivorebotanicals Coco Rose Tint in Coral, which is suitable for vegans, was used to tint the cheeks. Lips are lined with Jane Iredale Lip Pencil in Crimson before @iliabeauty Arabian Knights was added. All brands are cruelty-free and formulated using both natural, mineral and organic ingredients. Beauty info verified by @contentbeauty

A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on

Oare ce surprize ne mai pregateste Emma?

Text: Alexandra Cristina Miu
Foto: Hepta

