Elizabeth Gilbert, autoarea cărții „Eat, Pray, Love” are o nouă relație, după ce partenera ei a murit de cancer

După ce partenera ei, Rayya Elias, a murit în urmă cu un an de cancer, Elizabeth Gilbert și-a regăsit dragostea alături de Simon MacArthur, un bun prieten al Rayyei.
Elizabeth Gilbert are o nouă relație după ce anul trecut și-a pierdut partenera. Autoarea bestseller-ului „Eat, Pray, Love” a explicat pe Instagram că și-a găsit liniștea alături de un prieten apropiat de-al lui Elias, Simon MacArthur.
„Dragii mei: Este o zi minunată de primăvară în colțul meu de lume, viața este pretutindeni înfloritoare, cu un sentiment de renaștere și reînnoire, iar acesta pare un moment mai bun decât oricare altul să vă anunț că m-am îndrăgostit. Vă rog să faceți cunoștință cu iubitul meu, Domnul Simon MacArthur”, a început Elizabeth confesiunea.
Elizabeth, în vârstă de 49 de ani, a explicat că fotograful din Marea Britanie este un bărbat frumos care i-a fost prieten ani la rând, precizând că a avut o relație de prietenie și cu Rayya, de asemenea. „Au locuit împreună în Londra timp de 30 de ani și s-au adorat mereu ca frații. Acest lucru, după cum vă puteți imagina, înseamnă totul pentru mine. În ultima vreme, Simon și cu mine ne-am regăsit reciproc unul în brațele celuilalt. Iar acum suntem aici, iar inima lui a fost un loc foarte cald pentru mine.”
Deși autoarea este conștientă că noua ei relație s-ar putea să nu pară ideală pentru unii oameni, mai ales după moartea partenerei sale, speră că adresând acest subiect va ajuta pe cineva „să se simtă mult mai normal cu viața lui”.
„Dacă v-ați pierdut o persoană iubită și vă gândiți că nu o să mai iubiți niciodată, dar simțiți totuși o atracție față de cineva nou, dar nu sunteți siguri că este în regulă să faceți un pas, lăsați-mă să normalizez eu acest lucru pentru voi. Lăsați-mă să spun: „Este în regulă”. Inima voastră este o catedrală imensă. Lăsați-o deschisă. Lăsați-o să iubească”, și-a îndemnat autoarea fanii.
Poveștile de dragoste pe care Elizabeth le-a trăit de-a lungul timpului i-au servit drept inspirație pentru cărțile sale. În 1994, autoarea s-a căsătorit cu Michael Cooper. Cei doi au fost împreună până în 2002, când aceasta a decis că nu-l mai iubește și a pornit într-o călătorie prin Italia, India și Bali, unde și-a întâlnit cel de-al doilea soț, José Nunes.
Cartea „Eat, Pray, Love'” care prezintă experiențele trăite în toată această călătorie a stat la baza unui film, în care o admirăm în rolul principal pe Julia Roberts. Cuplul a fost căsătorit din 2007 până în 2015, iar un an mai târziu, Elizabeth a anunțat că a găsit dragostea alături de prietena ei, Rayya Elias. Cele două au fost împreună până în ianuarie 2018, când Rayya a murit în urma cancerului.
