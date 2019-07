David Beckham a participat la un meci de fotbal alături de fiica sa, iar imaginile sunt adorabile

View this post on Instagram

So lucky to get to see the girls before tonights big game… As a player I know exactly what it means to play in these competitions and to have the support from home which means so much..I just want to say how very proud we all are of every single player, they are doing amazingly well and the whole country is behind them !!! As you can see Harper was so excited to meet the team & is so excited for the game…. Come On England @lionesses @philipneville18