Cum arată decorațiunile de Paște de la Casa Albă

EASTER SUNDAY: Pres. @realdonaldtrump and @flotus Melania Trump​ arrived for mass in Florida, with Trump taking a question on a morning tweet in which the president declared „NO MORE DACA DEAL.” „Mexico has got to help us at the border,” Trump said. #president #trump #flotus #melaniatrump #easter #sunday #mass #church #daca #dreamers #immigration #worldnewstonight

A post shared by ABC World News Tonight (@abcworldnewstonight) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT