Cum arată acum fiica actriței Sarah Jessica Parker

Marion, fiica actriței Sarah Jessica Parker, are 11 ani și recent a fost surprinsă alături de celebra ei mamă.

People
Sarah Jessica Parker și fiica ei, Marion, au fost surprinse recent în New York. Cele două au mers la magazinul de încălțăminte pe care actrița îl are.

În timp ce Marion, în vârstă de 11 ani, a ales să poarte o încălțăminte comodă, mama ei, actrița Sarah Jessica Parker a optat pentru o pereche de sandale cu toc.

 

Cele două purtau mască de protecție, atât timp cât au mers pe stradă, cât și în interiorul magazinului.

 

Sarah Jessica Parker este destul de discretă în ceea ce privește apariția alături de fiicele sale. În 2018, actrița a fost prezentă cu Tabitha Hodge și Marion Loretta Elwell, fiicele ei gemene, la New York City Ballet’s 2018 Spring Gala, ocazie prin care au impresionat prin ținutele lor.

Sarah Jessica Parker este căsătorită din 1997 cu actorul Matthew Broderick și au împreună și un fiu, James Wilkie, în vârstă de 17 ani.

Sarah Jessica Parker este extrem de implicată în afacerea sa. Cu toate că actrița din Sex and the City și-a deschis recent magazinul de încălțăminte din Manhattan, ea își ține la curent urmăritorii de pe Instagram cu privire la colecțiile sale și ce pot găsi doritoarele în magazinul ei.

 

31 West 54th Street. Doors are open. Masks are on. Shoes are stocked. Ready to be of service. X, SJ

„Deşi ne-am dori ca fiecare centimetru din noul nostru butic să fie plin de lume, vom lua măsurile de precauţie şi sanitare necesare astfel încât clienţii să fie în siguranţă”, a scris actrița din Sex and the City, făcând referire la măsurile impuse de pandemie pe care le-a adoptat și în privința magazinului său.

Brian Austin Green a fost surprins alături de fiica actriței Jane Seymour

