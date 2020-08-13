Cum arată acum fiica actriței Sarah Jessica Parker

Marion, fiica actriței Sarah Jessica Parker, are 11 ani și recent a fost surprinsă alături de celebra ei mamă.
Sarah Jessica Parker și fiica ei, Marion, au fost surprinse recent în New York. Cele două au mers la magazinul de încălțăminte pe care actrița îl are.
În timp ce Marion, în vârstă de 11 ani, a ales să poarte o încălțăminte comodă, mama ei, actrița Sarah Jessica Parker a optat pentru o pereche de sandale cu toc.
Cele două purtau mască de protecție, atât timp cât au mers pe stradă, cât și în interiorul magazinului.
Sarah Jessica Parker este destul de discretă în ceea ce privește apariția alături de fiicele sale. În 2018, actrița a fost prezentă cu Tabitha Hodge și Marion Loretta Elwell, fiicele ei gemene, la New York City Ballet’s 2018 Spring Gala, ocazie prin care au impresionat prin ținutele lor.
Sarah Jessica Parker este căsătorită din 1997 cu actorul Matthew Broderick și au împreună și un fiu, James Wilkie, în vârstă de 17 ani.
Sarah Jessica Parker este extrem de implicată în afacerea sa. Cu toate că actrița din Sex and the City și-a deschis recent magazinul de încălțăminte din Manhattan, ea își ține la curent urmăritorii de pe Instagram cu privire la colecțiile sale și ce pot găsi doritoarele în magazinul ei.
Visiting the @sjpcollection Seaport District boutique and spending some time downtown. We have tons of sale items available, including some exclusives! Call 212-742-0359 and ask for Michael or come visit at 93 South Street. Ready to help and planning to be here once a week moving forward. Check in at @sjpcollection for details! X
Im back in store today, as is our much sought after Ursula in Cartel and our brand new colorways of the @sjpcollection x @samsoniteusa Carried Away Convertible' backpack. As always, Im here to help at 31 West 54th Street, as are Kathy and Angela. Or feel free to call 646-863-2133 with any questions. And! Starting today we are offering same day delivery in NYC from the boutique. Call for any and all details. (Im headed downtown around 3p or 4p and can personally drop off any deliveries that way.) X, SJ
31 West 54th Street. Doors are open. Masks are on. Shoes are stocked. Ready to be of service. X, SJ
„Deşi ne-am dori ca fiecare centimetru din noul nostru butic să fie plin de lume, vom lua măsurile de precauţie şi sanitare necesare astfel încât clienţii să fie în siguranţă”, a scris actrița din Sex and the City, făcând referire la măsurile impuse de pandemie pe care le-a adoptat și în privința magazinului său.
Tomorrow, July 7th, 2020. The paper and tape are coming down and our doors officially open at 11am. 31 West 54th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. While we wish we could fill every inch of our sparkling new @sjpcollection boutique with each and every one of you, we’ll be taking every necessary safety precaution to keep our customers safe. Visit the link in my bio to learn more about the new in-store shopping and curbside pick-up procedures and protocols. We look forward to seeing some of you tomorrow, from a safe social distance of course. X, SJ
Foto: Instagram