Cody Walker îi aduce un omagiu fratelui său, Paul Walker, în ziua în care actorul ar fi împlinit 45 de ani

View this post on Instagram

You would be 45 today bro. We love you, miss you and try to honor you in the best ways we can. You were generous, thoughtful and a total badass. Always leading by actions rather than words and an inspiration to so many all over the world. In honor of Pdubs birthday I am excited to announce the 4th annual #Game4Paul online charity stream set for October 11th. Proceeds support @reachoutww and its efforts. Check out the link in my bio now or go to www.game4paul.com Special thank you to: @johnbrotherton and @brettclaywell and so many others that help to make this possible every year @paulwalker #xbox #comingsoon #charitystream #paulwalker #thefastandthefurious #roww #reachoutworldwide #dogood