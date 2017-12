Cine este cea mai tanara regina din lume

Last year on Zhabdrung Kuchoe, His Royal Highness The Gyalsey received the name Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck. The monthly calendar for May on yellow.bt commemorates this special event, with this photograph of Their Majesties and HRH The Gyalsey, taken at the Tashichhodzong recently. Zhabdrung Kuchoe falls this year on May 5. #HisMajesty #KingJigmeKhesar #KingofBhutan #HerMajesty #QueenJetsunPema #QueenofBhutan #HRH #Gyalsey #ZhabdrungKuchoe #May #calendar #yellow

A post shared by Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema (@her_majesty_queen_of_bhutan) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:49am PDT