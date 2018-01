Cine i-a ajutat pe Prințul Harry și Meghan Markle să se cunoască

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s matchmaker has been revealed as Harry’s childhood friend Violet von Westenholz! Don’t U wish you had mutual friends with royalty too? Get the full story on how Violet introduced the lovebirds at link in bio or swipe up on this in our Instagram Stories & Highlights.

A post shared by PerezHilton.com (@perezhilton) on Jan 24, 2018 at 8:15am PST