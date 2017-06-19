Celebritatile posteaza pe Instagram in onoarea Zilei Tatalui!

Celebritatile de peste ocean au sarbatorit Ziua Tatalui in acest weekend postand cele mai frumoase declaratii de dragoste pe social media.

People 19 iunie 2017 de Raluca Matei
bella si tatal ei

Ziua Tatalui a fost sarbatorita weekend-ul acesta, iar celebritatile din lumea intreaga nu au putut sa piarda ocazia de a posta mesaje emotionante si declaratii de dragoste pe Instagram. Iata–le pe cele mai frumoase dintre ele!

Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid

Barack Obama

Victoria Beckham

Happy Father’s Day I love u so so much xxx kisses

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Emily Ratajkowski

Chrissy Teigen

Fergie

happy fathers day dad!!!! i love you padre!!!! love, junior. @fergusoncrest #axljack

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

David Beckham

Happy Fathers Dad… Along with my mum the support they gave me helped me achieve my dream .. Thanks Dad x

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Goldie Hawn

Happy Father’s Day to the best Pa ever! And all the rest Of our dads! #cherishthem

A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on

Citeste si:
Cel mai bine platite celebritati ale anului 2017!

Foto: Instagram

