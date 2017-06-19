Celebritatile posteaza pe Instagram in onoarea Zilei Tatalui!

Celebritatile de peste ocean au sarbatorit Ziua Tatalui in acest weekend postand cele mai frumoase declaratii de dragoste pe social media.
Ziua Tatalui a fost sarbatorita weekend-ul acesta, iar celebritatile din lumea intreaga nu au putut sa piarda ocazia de a posta mesaje emotionante si declaratii de dragoste pe Instagram. Iata–le pe cele mai frumoase dintre ele!
Happy Father’s Day Baba ❤️ The one and only @mohamedhadid Happy perfect Sunday with my darling handsome smart funny Faaajjaaa you know how much I love you ! Seeing you smile makes me smile I’m so thankful to share you with my 4 beautiful siblings @gigihadid @anwarhadid @lanzybear @mariellemama Thank you for the stories, jokes(mostly all funny), all that you do for our family, and for the unconditional love, always…❤️❤️❤️
Foto: Instagram