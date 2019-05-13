Celebritățile au sărbătorit Ziua Mamei prin mesaje emoționante și fotografii din copilărie

Duminica trecută, celebritățile au sărbătorit Ziua Mamei, emoționându-și mamele prin mesaje impresionante și arătându-și admirația pentru femeile de pretutindeni.
Fie că au ales să posteze fotografii din copilărie sau mesaje emoționante, vedetele și-au exprimat admirația pentru una dintre cele mai importante persoane din viața lor – mama. Meghan Markle a născut un băiețel săptămâna trecută, iar pe contul oficial al Ducelui și Ducesei de Sussex a fost postată o fotografie cu picioarele bebelușului Sussex, Archie, alături de mesajul: „Aducem un omagiu azi tuturor mamelor – din trecut, din prezent, celor care vor deveni mame și celor pe care le-am pierdut, dar de care ne vom aminti întotdeauna. Le cinstim și le sărbătorim pe fiecare dintre voi. Azi este Mothers Day în Statele Unite ale Americii, Australia, Noua Zeelandă, Africa de Sud, Kenya, Japonia și în mai multe țări din Europa.'
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mothers Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mothers Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from lands' by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
Actrița Glenn Close a postat o fotografie cu fiica ei, scriind emoționată: „Fiicei mele iubite, Annie Maude – sunt atât de mândră să-ți fiu mamă. Celebrez toate mamele astăzi și sunt infinit mândră să fac parte din acel trib de dragoste puternică și necondiționată.”
Așa cum ne-a obișnuit, Michelle Obama a scris un text impresionant, adresându-i-se mamei sale: „În copilărie, de câte ori veneam acasă cu o poveste de spus, mama mea era acolo, cu o gustare și o ureche pentru a asculta ce este în mintea mea. Când am venit acasă cu o poveste despre sala de clasă dezastruoasă dintr-a doua, s-a dus la școală pentru a afla ce se întâmplă. Pe măsură ce am crescut, inclusiv în anii în care am fost Prima Doamnă, a fost mereu lângă mine ca o lumină ce mă ghida prin orice fel de ceață îmi străbătea calea. Întotdeauna a ascultat mai mult decât a vorbit, a observat mai mult decât a demonstrat. Astfel, mi-a permis să mă gândesc la mine și să-mi dezvolt propria voce. De la o vârstă fragedă, a văzut că am o flacără în interior, pe care nu a temperat-o niciodată. S-a asigurat că o mențin arzând. Mamă, mulțumesc pentru că ai stârnit acel foc în mine, și pentru exemplul de mamă și bunică pentru fetele tale. Fără tine, nu am fi cine suntem astăzi.”
Growing up, every time Id come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind. When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. Shes always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice. From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it. She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️
Miranda Kerr a împărțit cu fanii săi o fotografie alături de mama și bunica ei, adăugând în descriere: „Doresc să transmit tuturor mamelor din lume La mulți ani! Această zi este pentru toate mamele – vă celebrăm azi și în fiecare zi. Maternitatea este cea mai mare binecuvântare. Sper să fiți tratate ca o regină astăzi și să aveți parte de odihnă, relaxare și răsfăț. La mulți ani mamei mele frumoase și lui Nan Kerr, ambele m-au învățat foarte multe despre rolul de părinte – vă sunt recunoscătoare și vă iubesc mult.”
Wishing all the Mothers out there a Happy Mothers Day! This day is for all the Moms (and mom-type figures) – we celebrate you today and everyday. Being a Mother is the greatest blessing. I hope you all get treated like a Queen 👑 today and get some well-deserved rest, relaxation and pampering 💖👼🏻✨ Happy Mothers Day to my beautiful Mother @theresekerr and Nan Kerr who both taught me so much about motherhood – I am so grateful for you both and love you so much ❤️
Kris Jenner și-a exprimat admirația atât pentru mama ei, cât și pentru fiicele sale care au devenit mame: „La mulți ani tuturor mamelor frumoase și femeilor care sunt mentori și tutore pentru cineva special. Mamei mele minunate, MJ, te iubesc mai mult decât vei știi vreodată. Îți mulțumesc pentru că m-ai crescut să fiu puternică și independentă și să mă iubesc așa cum o faci tu. Fiicelor mele care sunt mame, sunt atât de mândră de voi, pentru femeile și mamele care ați devenit… nepoții mei sunt binecuvântați că Dumnezeu v-a ales pe voi să le fiți mame. Vă iubesc.”
Happy Mothers Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special. To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you @Kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner… you are my heart ❤️#happymothersday
Gisele Bündchen a postat un mesaj pe Instagram în două limbi, scriind: „Copiii mei mi-au extins inima în atât de multe moduri. I-au dat vieții mele o altă semnificație. Prin ei, am ocazia să experimentez cea mai pură și mai profundă dragoste. În fiecare zi învăț atât de multe lucruri cu ei și mă inspiră să fiu cea mai bună versiune a mea. La mulți ani tuturor mamelor din lume. Știu că uneori putem fi dure cu noi înșine, dar tot ce putem face este să dăm ce avem mai bun.”
My kids have expanded my heart in so many ways. They have given my life new meaning. Thru them, I got to experience the deepest and purest love. Everyday I learn so much with them and they inspire me to be the best that I can be. They are truly the most precious gifts! I am so grateful they chose me to be their mummy. Happy mothers day to all the mothers out there! I know sometimes we can be hard on ourselves, but all we can do is our best. Sending so much love to all of you! Enjoy your special day! ❤ Meus filhos expandiram meu coração de muitas maneiras. Eles deram à minha vida um novo significado. Através deles, eu pude sentir o amor mais profundo e puro. Todos os dias eu aprendo muito com eles e eles me inspiram a ser o melhor que eu posso ser. Eles são os meus presentes mais preciosos! Sou grata por eles terem me escolhido como mãe. Feliz dia das mães para todas as mães! Sei que às vezes podemos ser muito duras conosco, mas tudo o que podemos fazer é o nosso melhor. Enviando muito amor para todas vocês super mães! Aproveitem seu dia especial!
Chrissy Teigen a scris, de asemenea, un mesaj în sprijinul mamelor care au trecut prin depresia postpartum: „Toate poveștile minunate pe care le-ați împărtășit pentru #MyWishForMoms au făcut ca această Zi a Mamei să fie foarte specială. Sunteți minunate! Datorită vouă, milioane de mame și femei care urmează să devină mame învață despre semnele de precauție în ceea ce privește depresia postpartum, și despre faptul că se poate trata. Am creat o comunitate incredibilă de sprijin care nu doar că include alte mame, dar și prieteni și apropiați care acum sunt mult mai conștienți – și sunt alături de voi dacă aveți nevoie de ajutor.”
All of the wonderful stories you shared for #MyWishForMoms have made this Mothers Day extra special. You are amazing! Because of you, millions of moms and moms-to-be are learning about the warning signs of postpartum depression and that its real and treatable. We have created a beautiful community of support that doesnt just include other moms, but friends and loved ones who are now more aware – and there for you if you need help. To learn more about postpartum depression and anxiety, check out @AHNtoday or visit the link in my bio!
