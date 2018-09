Ce detaliu emoționant a ascuns rochia de nuntă purtată de Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @theroyalfamily ・・・ 📺 The Duchess of Sussex reveals the special way her wedding dress paid tribute to the Commonwealth in the upcoming documentary series, ‘Queen of The World. Each of the 53 Commonwealth countries were represented in the embroidery of the veil – a surprise for her now Husband, The Duke of Sussex. The new documentary on @ITV focuses on The Queens role as Head of the Commonwealth and reveals how it has been a central focus and passion throughout Her Majestys life. Queen of the World will be broadcast on Tuesday evening at 9:15pm on ITV. #QueenOfTheWorld.