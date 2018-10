Ce cadouri vor primi invitații la nunta Prințesei Eugenie cu Jack Brooksbank

View this post on Instagram

All guests and members of the public invited to celebrate the #RoyalWedding will receive a Key to Freedom bag. Key to Freedom is an initiative founded by The York Family to support and find a route to market for products made by the Womens Interlink Foundation, which provides vulnerable young women from West Bengal, India, with skills to earn an income. The Womens Interlink Foundation is one of the charities supported by the couple that has been invited to join the #RoyalWedding inside the castle walls.