Cea de-a 91-a ediție a premiilor Oscar, decernate de către Academia Americană de Film, s-a desfășurat aseară. Iată care sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2019!

People 25 februarie 2019 de Andreea Ilie
Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2019 – lista completă

Azi au fost anunțați câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2019. Lista cu câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2019 va fi actualizată în timp real, pe măsură ce aceștia sunt anunțați în cadrul ceremoniei care se desfășoară în această seară.

Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2019 sunt:

Best PICTURE (Cel mai bun film)

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Best ACTOR in a Leading Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol principal)

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Defoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best ACTRESS in a Leading Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal)

Yalitza Aporicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best ACTOR in a Suppporting Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar)

Mahershala Ali, Green Book – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best ACTRESS in a Supporting Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar)

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Cel mai bun film de animație)

Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

BEST DIRECTOR (Cel mai bun regizor)

BlackKklansman
Cold War
The Favourite
Roma – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Vice

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (Cele mai bune costume)

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM (Cel mai bun film străin)

Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Shoplifters

BEST MUSIC – Original Song (Cel mai bun cântec)

„All The Stars,” Black Panther
„I’ll Fight,” RBG
„The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
„Shallow,” A Star Is Born – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
„When A Cowboy Trades HIs Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (Cea mai bună coloană sonoră)

Black Panther – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

BEST FILM EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj)

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Cel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj)

Free Solo – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT – Cel mai bun documentar (scurtmetraj)

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING (Cele mai bune machiaje și coafuri)

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (Cea mai bună scenografie)

Black Panther – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

BEST SHORT FILM Animated (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)

Animal Behavior
Bao – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

BEST SHORT FILM – Live Action (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – acțiune)

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

BEST SOUND EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj de sunet)

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING (Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet)

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST WRITING – Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

BEST WRITING – Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Roma
Vice

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (Cea mai bună imagine)

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
A Star Is Born

Ce părere ai despre câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2019? Filmele tale preferate sau actorii se numără printre câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2019?

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

19 februarie 2019
Karl Lagerfeld a murit la vârsta de 85 de ani

Karl Lagerfeld a murit la vârsta de 85 de ani

Karl Lagerfeld a murit la vârsta de 85 de ani. Celebrul designer al casei de modă Chanel s-a stins din viață astăzi, 19 februarie, potrivit presei internaționale.

19 februarie 2019
Cele mai colorate străzi din Europa

Cele mai colorate străzi din Europa

Dacă ți-ai plănuit deja vacanța într-unul dintre aceste orașe europene, trebuie neapărat să ajungi pe cele mai colorate străzi ale continentului pentru o experiență vizuală inedită.

Părinte singur: Cum ne protejăm copilul de responsabilitățile unui adult

Parenting: Ce este trauma transgenerațională

Nu vreau să fiu părinte pentru părinții mei

S.O.S. Am un iubit morocănos!

Cel mai bine îmbrăcate celebrități de la decernarea premiilor Oscar 2019

Cel mai bine îmbrăcate celebrități de la decernarea premiilor Oscar 2019

People 25 februarie 2019

O nouă ediție a premiilor Oscar a avut loc aseară la Los Angeles și este timpul să afli care au fost cel mai bine îmbrăcate celebrități de pe covorul roșu!

+ Mai multe
Cele mai frumoase rochii la Premiile Oscar 2019

Cele mai frumoase rochii la Premiile Oscar 2019

People 25 februarie 2019

Detalii spectaculoase, croiuri impecabile și, nu în ultimul rând, purtate cu atitudinea potrivită: iată cele mai frumoase rochii la Premiile Oscar 2019.

+ Mai multe
Nuanțele de roz, cel mai HOT trend la Premiile Oscar 2019

Nuanțele de roz, cel mai HOT trend la Premiile Oscar 2019

People 25 februarie 2019

Covorul roșu de la Premiile Oscar 2019 ne-a dat ocazia să admirăm numeroase ținute fabuloase și a scos la iveală un nou trend la care nu ne-am fi așteptat.

+ Mai multe
