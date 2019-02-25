Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2019 – lista completă

Cea de-a 91-a ediție a premiilor Oscar, decernate de către Academia Americană de Film, s-a desfășurat aseară. Iată care sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2019!
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Defoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Yalitza Aporicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Mahershala Ali, Green Book – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
BlackKklansman
Cold War
The Favourite
Roma – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Vice
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Shoplifters
„All The Stars,” Black Panther
„I’ll Fight,” RBG
„The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
„Shallow,” A Star Is Born – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
„When A Cowboy Trades HIs Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Free Solo – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Black Panther – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Animal Behavior
Bao – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Roma
Vice
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
A Star Is Born
