Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2018 – lista completă

Cea de-a 90-a ediție a premiilor Oscar, decernate de către Academia Americană de Film, s-a desfășurat aseară. Iată care sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2018!
Best PICTURE (Cel mai bun film)
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best ACTOR in a Leading Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol principal)
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq
Best ACTRESS in a Leading Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal)
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
Best ACTOR in a Suppporting Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar)
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Best ACTRESS in a Supporting Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar)
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Allison Janney – I, Tonya – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Leslie Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Cel mai bun film de animație)
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
BEST DIRECTOR (Cel mai bun regizor)
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
BEST COSTUME DESIGN (Cele mai bune costume)
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM (Cel mai bun film străin)
A Fantastic Woman (Chile) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
On Body and Soul (Ungaria)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Rusia)
The Square (Suedia)
BEST MUSIC – Original Song (Cel mai bun cântec)
Remember Me (from Coco) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)
This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)
Mighty River (from Mudbound)
Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (Cea mai bună coloană sonoră)
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST FILM EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj)
Baby Driver
Dunkirk – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Cel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj)
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT – Cel mai bun documentar (scurtmetraj)
Edith & Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING (Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură)
Darkest Hour – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (Cea mai bună scenografie)
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
BEST SHORT FILM Animated (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)
Dear Basketball – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
BEST SHORT FILM – Live Action (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – acțiune)
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Watu Wote: All of Us
BEST SOUND EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj de sunet)
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST SOUND MIXING (Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet)
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)
Blade Runner 2049 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
BEST WRITING – Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)
Call Me By Your Name – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
BEST WRITING – Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)
The Big Sick
Get Out – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (Cea mai bună imagine)
Blade Runner 2049 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
