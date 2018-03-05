Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2018 – lista completă

Azi au fost anunțați câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2018. Lista cu câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2018 va fi actualizată în timp real, pe măsură ce aceștia sunt anunțați în cadrul ceremoniei care se desfășoară în această seară.

Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2018 sunt:

Best PICTURE (Cel mai bun film)

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best ACTOR in a Leading Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol principal)

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq

Best ACTRESS in a Leading Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal)

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

Best ACTOR in a Suppporting Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar)

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – CÂȘTIGĂTOR



Best ACTRESS in a Supporting Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar)

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Allison Janney – I, Tonya – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Leslie Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Cel mai bun film de animație)

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

BEST DIRECTOR (Cel mai bun regizor)

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water – CÂȘTIGĂTOR



BEST COSTUME DESIGN (Cele mai bune costume)

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM (Cel mai bun film străin)

A Fantastic Woman (Chile) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

On Body and Soul (Ungaria)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Rusia)

The Square (Suedia)

BEST MUSIC – Original Song (Cel mai bun cântec)

Remember Me (from Coco) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)

This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)

Mighty River (from Mudbound)

Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (Cea mai bună coloană sonoră)

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST FILM EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj)

Baby Driver

Dunkirk – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Cel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj)

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT – Cel mai bun documentar (scurtmetraj)

Edith & Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Heroin(e)

Knifeskills

Traffic Stop

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING (Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură)

Darkest Hour – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (Cea mai bună scenografie)

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water – CÂȘTIGĂTOR



BEST SHORT FILM Animated (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)

Dear Basketball – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

BEST SHORT FILM – Live Action (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – acțiune)

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Watu Wote: All of Us

BEST SOUND EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj de sunet)

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST SOUND MIXING (Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet)

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)

Blade Runner 2049 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST WRITING – Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)

Call Me By Your Name – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

BEST WRITING – Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)

The Big Sick

Get Out – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (Cea mai bună imagine)

Blade Runner 2049 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Ce părere ai despre câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2018? Filmele tale preferate sau actorii se numără printre câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2018?

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

