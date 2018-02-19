Câștigătorii Premiilor BAFTA 2018 – lista completă

Acestia sunt câștigătorii Premiilor BAFTA 2018:

Cel mai bun film

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Cel mai bun film britanic

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Cel mai bun actor

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Cea mai bună actriță

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Cel mai bun regizor

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory

Cel mai bun scenariu original

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Cel mai bun film de animație

Coco

Cel mai bun documentar

I Am Not Your Negro

Cel mai bun film străin

The Handmaiden

Cea mai bună imagine

Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakin)

Cele mai bune costume

Phantom Thread

Cel mai bun montaj

Baby Driver

Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură

Darkest Hour

Cea mai bună muzică

The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)

Cea mai bună scenografie

The Shape of Water

Cel mai bun sunet

Dunkirk

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

Blade Runner 2049

Cel mai bun film britanic de scurtmetraj

Cowboy Dave

Cel mai bun debut al unui scenarist, regizor sau producător britanic

I Am Not a Witch (Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan)

Premiul Rising Star

Daniel Kaluuya

Ce părere ai despre câștigătorii Premiilor BAFTA 2018? Preferații tăi se numără printre câștigătorii Premiilor BAFTA 2018?

