Câștigătorii Premiilor BAFTA 2018 – lista completă

BAFTA AWARDS, cele mai prestigioase premii cinematografice britanice, au fost desemnate în această seară la Londra. Iată care sunt câștigătorii Premiilor BAFTA 2018.
Acestia sunt câștigătorii Premiilor BAFTA 2018:
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Coco
I Am Not Your Negro
The Handmaiden
Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakin)
Phantom Thread
Baby Driver
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Blade Runner 2049
Cowboy Dave
I Am Not a Witch (Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan)
Daniel Kaluuya
Ce părere ai despre câștigătorii Premiilor BAFTA 2018? Preferații tăi se numără printre câștigătorii Premiilor BAFTA 2018?
Foto: PR