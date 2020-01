Câștigătorii Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 – Lista completă

Aceștia sunt câștigătorii Critics’ Choice Awards 2020:

BEST PICTURE: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

BEST ACTRESS: Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS: Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE: The Irishman

BEST DIRECTOR: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite și Sam Mendes, 1917

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Toy Story 4

BEST ACTION MOVIE: Avengers: Endgame

BEST COMEDY: Dolemite Is My Name

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE: Us

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Parasite

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Greta Gerwig, Little Women

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Roger Deakins, 1917

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST EDITING: Lee Smith, 1917

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP: Bombshell

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Avengers: Endgame

BEST SONG: „Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose și „(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman

BEST SCORE: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

TELEVIZIUNE

BEST COMEDY SERIES: Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST DRAMA SERIES: Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES: When They See Us (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATION SERIES: BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Best Talk Show: The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) și Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

