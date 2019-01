Câștigătorii Critics’ Choice Awards 2019 – Lista completă

Aceștia sunt câștigătorii Critics Choice Awards 2019:

BEST PICTURE: ROMA

BEST ACTOR: Christian Bale, Vice

BEST ACTRESS: Glenn Close, The Wife și Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS: Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE: The Favourite

BEST DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST ACTION MOVIE: Mission: Impossible – Fallout

BEST COMEDY: Crazy Rich Asians

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY: Christian Bale, Vice

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE: A Quiet Place

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: ROMA

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther

BEST EDITING: Tom Cross, First Man

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Ruth Carter, Black Panther

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP: Vice

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Black Panther

BEST SONG: „Shallow,” A Star Is Born

BEST SCORE: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

TELEVIZIUNE

BEST COMEDY SERIES: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Bill Hader, Barry

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST DRAMA SERIES: The Americans

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Matthew Rhys, The Americans

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Noah Emmerich, The Americans

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Thandie Newton, Westworld

BEST LIMITED SERIES: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Amy Adams, Sharp Objects și Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

BEST ANIMATION SERIES: BoJack Horseman

Foto: Image.net

