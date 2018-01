Câștigătorii Critics’ Choice Awards 2018 – Lista completă

Aceștia sunt câștigătorii Critics’ Choice Awards 2018:

BEST PICTURE: “The Shape of Water”

BEST ACTOR: Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

BEST ACTRESS: Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Allison Janney – I, Tonya

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS: Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Jordan Peele – Get Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin – The Shape of Water

BEST EDITING: Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos – Baby Driver și Lee Smith – Dunkirk

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Mark Bridges – Phantom Thread

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP: Darkest Hour

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Coco

BEST ACTION MOVIE: Wonder Woman

BEST COMEDY: The Big Sick

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY: James Franco – The Disaster Artist

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY: Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE: Get Out

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: In the Fade

BEST SONG: Remember Me – Coco

BEST SCORE: Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

TELEVIZIUNE

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Ted Danson – The Good Place

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Ewan McGregor – Fargo

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

BEST COMEDY SERIES: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST DRAMA SERIES: The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST LIMITED SERIES: Big Little Lies

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV: The Wizard of Lies

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Walton Goggins – Vice Principals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: David Harbour – Stranger Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES: Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

BEST ANIMATION SERIES: Rick and Morty

BEST REALITY SHOW – COMPETITION: The Voice

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST: RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SHOW: Shark Tank

BEST TALK SHOW: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SHOW: Born This Way

