Cardi B dezvăluie motivul din spatele conflictului cu Nicki Minaj

View this post on Instagram

Beguiling. Bawdy. Battle-Ready. How new mom Belcalis Almanzar a.k.a. @iamcardib became hip-hops fiercest female rapper on the cover of our annual Art Issue at the link in bio. – Cardi B by @mickalenethomas Story by: @dianesolway Styling: @kollincarter Hair: @tokyostylez Make Up: @erika_lapearl_mua Nails: @nailson7th W magazine, Vol. VII 2018 – #CapturedOnGooglePixel3