Angelina Jolie și Brigitte Macron au avut cea mai stylish întâlnire, în Paris

Două femei pe care le admirăm și-au unit forțele în orașul de pe malul Senei.

People 31 ianuarie 2018 de Raluca Matei
Angelina Jolie se află în Paris zilele acestea, astfel că aceasta a fost ocazia perfectă pentru a o cunoaște pe Prima Doamnă a Franței, Brigitte Macron.

Cele două s-au întâlnit pentru a vorbi despre cea mai recentă călătorie pe care Angelina a făcut-o în scop umanitar și anume aceea în Iordan, unde s-a întâlnit cu familii de refugiați sirieni dintr-o tabără.

Aflată acolo, actrița activistă a încercat să ajungă la o soluție a problemei refugiaților și a rugat autoritățile să ajungă la un consens politic, pentru a stopa suferința oamenilor nevinovați, care sunt nevoiți să fugă din casele lor, și pagubele de ambele părți care se află în război.

Două dintre fiicele sale, Zahara și Shiloh, au însoțit-o pe Angelina Jolie în această călătorie și s-au implicat în ajutorarea altor tinere fete din tabăra de refugiați.

“We should never forget that the war began with demands by Syrians for greater human rights. Peace in their country has to be built on that.” – Angelina Jolie, today in Za’atari Camp, Jordan. . “It cannot be built on impunity for the targeting of civilians by all sides of the conflict, the bombing of schools and hospitals, barrel bombs, torture, chemical weapons and rape used as a weapon of war.” . “So that is my message to the international community today: yes, of course, please do more to help meet the needs of desperate Syrian families and the countries hosting them. But above all please provide the leadership and strength needed to negotiate a principled end to this senseless war – without sacrificing the dignity and human rights of Syrian families. That is non-negotiable.” . On her fifth visit to Jordan since the beginning of the crisis, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, visited refugee families living in Za’atari camp, the largest refugee settlement in the Middle East and home to more than 80,000 Syrians. . Almost seven years since the start of the conflict, more than 6 million people remain displaced inside Syria and a further 5.48 million have fled to other countries in the region, creating the biggest refugee crisis since the end of the second world war. . Photo: UNHCR/ @ivorprickett #AngelinaJolie #zaataricamp #jordan #syria #refugees #peace #war #dignity #shilohjoliepitt #zaharajoliepitt #humanrights

A post shared by UN Refugee Agency (@refugees) on

Angelina Jolie și Brigitte Macron s-au întâlnit la Palatul Elysée, unde au și pozat pentru câteva clipe pentru paparazzi. Angelina a purtat o rochie Rouland Mouret, ochelari de soare oversized și o geantă Louis Vuitton, în timp ce Prima Doamnă a Franței a purtat un blazer structurat, specific stilului ei și pantaloni negri skinny.

