Angelina Jolie și Brigitte Macron au avut cea mai stylish întâlnire, în Paris

“We should never forget that the war began with demands by Syrians for greater human rights. Peace in their country has to be built on that.” – Angelina Jolie, today in Za’atari Camp, Jordan. . “It cannot be built on impunity for the targeting of civilians by all sides of the conflict, the bombing of schools and hospitals, barrel bombs, torture, chemical weapons and rape used as a weapon of war.” . “So that is my message to the international community today: yes, of course, please do more to help meet the needs of desperate Syrian families and the countries hosting them. But above all please provide the leadership and strength needed to negotiate a principled end to this senseless war – without sacrificing the dignity and human rights of Syrian families. That is non-negotiable.” . On her fifth visit to Jordan since the beginning of the crisis, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, visited refugee families living in Za’atari camp, the largest refugee settlement in the Middle East and home to more than 80,000 Syrians. . Almost seven years since the start of the conflict, more than 6 million people remain displaced inside Syria and a further 5.48 million have fled to other countries in the region, creating the biggest refugee crisis since the end of the second world war. . Photo: UNHCR/ @ivorprickett #AngelinaJolie #zaataricamp #jordan #syria #refugees #peace #war #dignity #shilohjoliepitt #zaharajoliepitt #humanrights

A post shared by UN Refugee Agency (@refugees) on Jan 28, 2018 at 12:01pm PST