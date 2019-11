American Music Awards 2019 – Lista completă a câștigătorilor!

Ciara a fost gazda American Music Awards 2019, iar printre artiștii care au concertat se numără Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez și Travis Scott.

Lista completă a câștigătorilor American Music Awards 2019:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Billie Eilish

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Señorita

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO – Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down

TOUR OF THE YEAR – BTS

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK – Khalid

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK – Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK – BTS

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK – Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK – Halsey, Without Me

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY – Kane Brown

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY – Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY – Dan + Shay

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY – Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY – Dan + Shay, Speechless

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP – Cardi B

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP – Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B – Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B – Beyoncé

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B – Khalid, Talk

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B – Khalid, Free Spirit

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY – Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN – J Balvin

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL – Lauren Daigle

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM) – Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK – Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST – BTS

Citește și:

Brad Pitt ar avea o nouă iubită și este vorba de o actriță cunoscută

Foto: Profimedia

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro