American Music Awards 2018 – Lista completă a câștigătorilor!

Tracee Ellis-Ross a fost gazda American Music Awards 2018, iar printre artiștii care au concertat se numără Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Khalid, Halsey, Dua Lipa și Shawn Mendes.

Lista completă a câștigătorilor American Music Awards 2018:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Camila Cabello

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR – Camila Cabello „Havana (feat. Young Thug)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO – Camila Cabello „Havana (feat. Young Thug)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR – Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK – Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK – Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK – Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK – Taylor Swift, Reputation

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK – Camila Cabello „Havana (feat. Young Thug)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY – Kane Brown

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY – Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY – Florida Georgia Line

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY – Kane Brown, Kane Brown

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY – Kane Brown, „Heaven”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP – Cardi B

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP – Cardi B, „Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP – Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B – Khalid

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B – Rihanna

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B – Bruno Mars and Cardi B, „Finesse”

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B – XXXTentacion, 17

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK – Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY – Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN – Daddy Yankee

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL – Lauren Daigle

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM) – Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK – Black Panther

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST – BTS

Foto: PR

Daca ti-a placut acest articol, urmareste ELLE.ro pe FACEBOOK