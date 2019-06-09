Alina Ceușan și Raul Tișa s-au căsătorit civil astăzi, 8 iunie.
Alina Ceușan și Raul Tișa s-au căsătorit civil astăzi, 8 iunie, în Parcul Central din Cluj-Napoca.
Cununia religioasă și petrecerea vor avea loc pe 6 iulie, la Castelul Banffy, Alina spunând recent pe Instagram că va avea peste 700 de invitați.
For the past 5 years they have represented for us an example of love, respect and trust. We are proud to call them family. We are proud that they have accepted to be our godparents. We are happy that our kids have these people as spiritual parents and most of all we are just lucky to be part of their life. They are the architects of their happiness. May you always be as beautiful and happy as I’ve seen you today. #TisaFamily #photooftheday #wedding #justmarried #legally. 😅 #sweetpaprikaro #love #happy @raultisa @alinaceusan @patrickpopa90 #ARtcastlewedding
Alina, unul dintre cei mai apreciați fashion bloggers/vloggers din România, a vorbit despre pregătirile de nuntă, postând o serie de clipuri video despre întregul proces.
Good night. We’re covered. 🕊 08.06.2019 #ARTcastleWEDDING my look for tomorrow decomposed for an (almost) black and white #standing flatlay. Thank you @yvettehass @ingridteodosiu @annacori.official @mariapalaria @tomford for making these puzzle pieces I’ve only seen in my dreams before.
Aceasta a ales să poarte astăzi o ținută albă Ingrid Teodosiu și o pălărie creată de Maria Palaria.
Alina Ceușan, câștigătoarea premiului pentru Cel mai bun blog de modă la ELLE New Media Awards 2018 , a apărut pe coperta Revistei ELLE în luna aprilie.
Foto: Instagram