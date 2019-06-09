Alina Ceușan și Raul Tișa s-au căsătorit

Alina Ceușan și Raul Tișa s-au căsătorit civil astăzi, 8 iunie.

People de Laura Georgescu
Alina Ceușan și Raul Tișa s-au căsătorit

Alina Ceușan și Raul Tișa s-au căsătorit civil astăzi, 8 iunie, în Parcul Central din Cluj-Napoca.

Cununia religioasă și petrecerea vor avea loc pe 6 iulie, la Castelul Banffy, Alina spunând recent pe Instagram că va avea peste 700 de invitați.

Alina, unul dintre cei mai apreciați fashion bloggers/vloggers din România, a vorbit despre pregătirile de nuntă, postând o serie de clipuri video despre întregul proces.

Aceasta a ales să poarte astăzi o ținută albă Ingrid Teodosiu și o pălărie creată de Maria Palaria.

Alina Ceușan, câștigătoarea premiului pentru Cel mai bun blog de modă la ELLE New Media Awards 2018 , a apărut pe coperta Revistei ELLE în luna aprilie.

Foto: Instagram

