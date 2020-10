Actrița Hilary Duff este însărcinată cu al treilea copil

View this post on Instagram

Linda Linda Linda, Ive still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and its truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine! I also love my @novobodyofficial fam and grateful I have found what works for me. I know its extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected ♥️ do whatever feels good for you even if its not food or fitness related!