Această prințesă de 19 ani a fost exclusă din linia de succesiune la tronul Angliei

Princess Alexandra Charlotte Ulrike Maryam Virginia of Hanover was born on July 20th, 1999 in Vöcklabruck, Upper Austria. She is the only child of the couple formed by Princess Caroline of Monaco and Prince Ernst August of Hanover. Princess Alexandra has 2 paternal half-brothers, Hereditary Prince Ernst August and Prince Christian of Hanover and 3 maternal half-siblings Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre Casiraghi. She the only child of Princess Caroline who has a royal title. She is styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra of Hanover even though the Kingdon of Hanover no longer exists. Alexandra is 10th in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne and is also 411th in the British line of succession Her parents separated in 2008 and from that day on she has been living with her mother in Monaco. Princess Alexandra practices ice-skating.