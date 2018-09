Phoebe Philo, Where Art Thou?

View this post on Instagram

THE NEW LOGO HAS BEEN DIRECTLY INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL, HISTORICAL, VERSION THAT EXISTED IN THE 1960S.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ THE MODERNIST TYPOGRAPHY USED DATES FROM THE 1930S. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ THE ACCENT ON THE E' HAS BEEN REMOVED TO ENABLE A SIMPLIFIED AND MORE BALANCED PROPORTION, EVOKING THE CELINE COLLECTIONS OF THE 1960S WHERE THE ACCENT WASNT USED OFTEN. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ THE SPACING BETWEEN THE LETTERS HAS BEEN BALANCED OUT AND THE LETTERS HAVE BEEN BROUGHT CLOSER TOGETHER. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ THE 1960S VERSION OF THE LOGO INCLUDING THE WORD PARIS', WILL BE REINSTATED WITHIN THE CLOTHING AND ON PACKAGING, HOWEVER PARIS" WILL NOT APPEAR BENEATH THE LOGO ON CAMPAIGNS. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #CELINEBYHEDISLIMANE