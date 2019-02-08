Nominalizările la Premiile BAFTA 2019. Care este filmul cu cele mai multe nominalizări

Nominalizările la Premiile BAFTA 2019 aduc surprize și anul acesta, existând și un film care a primit nu mai puțin de 12 nominalizări.

Lifestyle 08 februarie 2019 de Laura Georgescu
Nominalizările la Premiile BAFTA 2019 vin cu surprize și anul acesta, filmul „The Favourite', de Yorgos Lanthimos obținând nu mai puțin de 12 nominalizări.

Decernarea Premiilor BAFTA 2019 va avea loc duminică, 10 februarie, la Royal Albert Hall din Londra. De la evenimentul considerat a fi echivalentul britanic al Premiilor Oscar nu vor lipsi vedetele, actorii de la Hollywood sau Ducele și Ducesa de Cambridge, cei doi membri ai familiei regale participând la gală și în anii trecuți.

Iată, așadar, care sunt nominalizările la Premiile BAFTA 2019:

Cel mai bun film

„BlackKkKlansman”

„Green Book”

„The Favourite”

„Roma”

„A Star Is Born”

Cel mai bun film britanic

„Beast”

„Bohemian Rhapsody”

„The Favourite”

„McQueen”

„Stan & Ollie”

„You Were Never Really Here”

Cel mai bun film străin

„Capernaum”

„Cold War”

„Dogman”

„Roma”

„A Star Is Born”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic

„73 Cows”

„Bachelor”

„The Blue”

„Door”

„The Field Wale”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie britanic

„Im OK”

„Marfa”

„Roughhouse”

Cea mai bună animație

„Incredibles 2”

„Isle of Dogs”

„Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”

Cel mai bun documentar

„Free Solo”

„McQueen”

„RBG”

„They Shall Not Grow Old”

„Three Identical Strangers”

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Bradley Cooper, „A Star Is Born”

Christian Bale, „Vice”

Rami Malek, „Bohemian Rhapsody”

Steve Coogan, „Stan & Ollie”

Viggo Mortensen, „Green Book”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal

Glenn Close, „The Wife”

Lady Gaga, „A Star Is Born”

Mellisa McCarthy, „Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Olivia Colman, „The Favourite”

Viola Davis, „Widows”

Cel mai bun regizor

Spike Lee, „BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, „Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, „The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón, „Roma”

Bradley Cooper, „A Star Is Born”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Adam Driver, „BlacKkKlansman”

Mahershala Ali, „Green Book”

Richard E. Grant, „Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, „Vice”

Timothee Chalamet, „Beautiful Boy”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar

Amy Adams, „Vice”

Claire Foy, „First Man”

Emma Stone, „The Favourite”

Margot Robbie, „Mary Queen of Scots”

Rachel Weisz, „The Favourite”

Cel mai bun debut al unui regizor, producător sau scenarist britanic

„Apostasy” – Daniel Kokotajlo (scenarist/regizor)

„Beast” – Michael Pearce (scenarist/regizor), Lauren Dark (producător)

„A Cambodian Spring” – Chris Kelly (scenarist/regizor/producător)

„Pili” – Leanne Welham (scenarist/regizor), Sophie Harman (producător)

„Ray & Liz” – Richard Billingham (scenarist/regizor), Jacqui Davies (producător)

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„Cold War”

„The Favourite”

„Green Book”

„Roma”

„Vice”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„BlacKkKlansman”

„Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

„First Man”

„If Beale Street Could Talk”

„A Star Is Born”

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

„BlacKkKlansman”

„If Beale Street Could Talk”

„Isle of Dogs”

„Mary Poppins Returns”

„A Star Is Born”

Cea mai bună imagine

„Bohemian Rhapsody”

„Cold War”

„The Favourite”

„First Man”

„Roma”

Cel mai bun montaj

„Bohemian Rhapsody”

„The Favourite”

„First Man”

„Roma”

„Vice”

Cea mai bună scenografie

„Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

„The Favourite”

„First Man”

„Mary Poppins Returns”

„Roma”

Cele mai bune costume

„The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

„Bohemian Rhapsody”

„The Favourite”

„Mary Poppins Returns”

„Mary Queen of Scots”

Cel mai bun make up & hair

„Bohemian Rhapsody”

„The Favourite”

„Mary Queen of Scots”

„Stan & Ollie”

„Vice”

Cel mai bun sunet

„Bohemian Rhapsody”

„First Man”

„Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

„A Quiet Place”

„A Star Is Born”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

„Avengers: Infinity War Black Panther”

„Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

„First Man”

„Ready Player One”

