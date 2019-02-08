Nominalizările la Premiile BAFTA 2019. Care este filmul cu cele mai multe nominalizări

Nominalizările la Premiile BAFTA 2019 aduc surprize și anul acesta, existând și un film care a primit nu mai puțin de 12 nominalizări.
Nominalizările la Premiile BAFTA 2019 vin cu surprize și anul acesta, filmul „The Favourite', de Yorgos Lanthimos obținând nu mai puțin de 12 nominalizări.
Decernarea Premiilor BAFTA 2019 va avea loc duminică, 10 februarie, la Royal Albert Hall din Londra. De la evenimentul considerat a fi echivalentul britanic al Premiilor Oscar nu vor lipsi vedetele, actorii de la Hollywood sau Ducele și Ducesa de Cambridge, cei doi membri ai familiei regale participând la gală și în anii trecuți.
Iată, așadar, care sunt nominalizările la Premiile BAFTA 2019:
„BlackKkKlansman”
„Green Book”
„The Favourite”
„Roma”
„A Star Is Born”
„Beast”
„Bohemian Rhapsody”
„The Favourite”
„McQueen”
„Stan & Ollie”
„You Were Never Really Here”
„Capernaum”
„Cold War”
„Dogman”
„Roma”
„A Star Is Born”
„73 Cows”
„Bachelor”
„The Blue”
„Door”
„The Field Wale”
„Im OK”
„Marfa”
„Roughhouse”
„Incredibles 2”
„Isle of Dogs”
„Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”
„Free Solo”
„McQueen”
„RBG”
„They Shall Not Grow Old”
„Three Identical Strangers”
Bradley Cooper, „A Star Is Born”
Christian Bale, „Vice”
Rami Malek, „Bohemian Rhapsody”
Steve Coogan, „Stan & Ollie”
Viggo Mortensen, „Green Book”
Glenn Close, „The Wife”
Lady Gaga, „A Star Is Born”
Mellisa McCarthy, „Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Olivia Colman, „The Favourite”
Viola Davis, „Widows”
Spike Lee, „BlacKkKlansman”
Pawel Pawlikowski, „Cold War”
Yorgos Lanthimos, „The Favourite”
Alfonso Cuarón, „Roma”
Bradley Cooper, „A Star Is Born”
Adam Driver, „BlacKkKlansman”
Mahershala Ali, „Green Book”
Richard E. Grant, „Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell, „Vice”
Timothee Chalamet, „Beautiful Boy”
Amy Adams, „Vice”
Claire Foy, „First Man”
Emma Stone, „The Favourite”
Margot Robbie, „Mary Queen of Scots”
Rachel Weisz, „The Favourite”
„Apostasy” – Daniel Kokotajlo (scenarist/regizor)
„Beast” – Michael Pearce (scenarist/regizor), Lauren Dark (producător)
„A Cambodian Spring” – Chris Kelly (scenarist/regizor/producător)
„Pili” – Leanne Welham (scenarist/regizor), Sophie Harman (producător)
„Ray & Liz” – Richard Billingham (scenarist/regizor), Jacqui Davies (producător)
„Cold War”
„The Favourite”
„Green Book”
„Roma”
„Vice”
„BlacKkKlansman”
„Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
„First Man”
„If Beale Street Could Talk”
„A Star Is Born”
„BlacKkKlansman”
„If Beale Street Could Talk”
„Isle of Dogs”
„Mary Poppins Returns”
„A Star Is Born”
„Bohemian Rhapsody”
„Cold War”
„The Favourite”
„First Man”
„Roma”
„Bohemian Rhapsody”
„The Favourite”
„First Man”
„Roma”
„Vice”
„Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
„The Favourite”
„First Man”
„Mary Poppins Returns”
„Roma”
„The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
„Bohemian Rhapsody”
„The Favourite”
„Mary Poppins Returns”
„Mary Queen of Scots”
„Bohemian Rhapsody”
„The Favourite”
„Mary Queen of Scots”
„Stan & Ollie”
„Vice”
„Bohemian Rhapsody”
„First Man”
„Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
„A Quiet Place”
„A Star Is Born”
„Avengers: Infinity War Black Panther”
„Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
„First Man”
„Ready Player One”
Foto: Shutterstock
