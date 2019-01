Milioane de femei formează un lanț uman în India în semn de protest

View this post on Instagram

Hundreds of thousands of women in India have formed a human chain in defiance of a women ban in a famous Hindu temple. The temple had historically banned women of „menstruating age" (between 10 and 50) from entering on the grounds that menstruating women are „unclean". A Supreme Court verdict overturned this decision, sparking right-wing protesters to throw stones and physically bar women from entering the Sabarimala Temple. The state government enabled the protest by giving many workers and schoolchildren the day off, and the movement has expanded into a demonstration for gender equality.