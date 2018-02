După 23 de ani titlul de cea mai bună jucătoare de ping pong din Europa revine unei jucătoare din România

It would take weeks to write what I feel right now …. a #beautiful mix of feelings ! I’m extremely #happy, because this personal #achievement is one of the best in my #🏓 career; I’m grateful, because I am surrounded by amazing coaches, medical team, psychologist, supporters etc. who have been with me through ups and downs! I also have to admit that I am sad because I wished that I could share this #goldmedal with one of the most important coaches in my life, Mr Gheorghe Bozga, who hopefully is watching me from above! I first wish to thank to the Romanian Olympic Committee and Romanian Table Tennis Federation for the continuous support that they provide day in day out to us, the players! Thanks to @ittfworld and @ettu_official for all their hard work in organising all these great tournaments ! I cannot forget to thank to Werder Bremen club for helping me with my training preparations ! Huge thanks to my parents, my brother @szocs.hunor , my family , friends, my teammates, my sponsors @tibhar_crew and to everyone else who has joined me on this journey. All your good thoughts and messages have been my boost through difficult moments! This medal is yours like all the others! Love you all! #❤️ #champion #europe #ittf #top16 #bestplayers #tabletennis #tenisdemasă #tennisdetable #letsgo #lovewhatido #nevergiveup #fighter #winningmentality #🏓 #hairomania #tibharcrew #professionalathlete #pro

