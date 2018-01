Doi adolescenți au fost salvați de la înec cu ajutorul unei drone

A drone dropped a flotation device to two teenagers caught in a riptide off the Australian coast on Jan. 18, in what is being heralded as a world-first rescue. Off the coast of Lennox Head, 470 miles north of Sydney, Monty Greenslade and Gabe Vidler were a little more than a half-mile (1 km.) from lifeguards who were about to start training with the drones—equipped with a camera, rescue gear and six rotors, the Associated Press reports. After a friend raised the alert, a lifeguard piloted the drone to the swimmers and dropped a rescue pod minutes faster than lifeguards could have reached the pair by conventional means. It was the first drone rescue since last month, when the New South Wales state government invested $345,000 in drone technology for rescue and shark-spotting work. Video source: Surf Life Saving NSW

