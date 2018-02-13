Copilul de 10 ani care a atras atenția tuturor la New York Fashion Week

Repost from @evanrosskatz – Baby you’re a model! Shout out to my kid sis @desmondisamazing on his NYFW runway debut for @gypsysport — 10 years old and already serving. . . . . . . Hi! 👋 I’m 🌟 Desmond 🌟 from NYC. 🗽 . I’m a drag kid, dragutante, dragketeer, and draganista doing what I like to call kinderdrag 🍭. I’m a total drag slayer 🐉. I am also the youngest member of the original iconic pioneering voguing ballroom house, the House of UltraOmni. . I have the best 😘 fans, my AMAZIES! I am sincerely grateful for your love ♥ and support. . I call my looks ‘androgynously’ and my style 🎨 ‘avant drag’. I’m inspired by RuPaul, the fashions of the Club Kids and Blitz Kids, the artists Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, designers John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, and Commes Des Garçons, Nelson Sullivan videos, altdrag, and do-it-yourself drag ✂. I design or style my own outfits. . I’m an awarded LGBTQ advocate. Marsha P. Johnson is a huge inspiration and motivation for me. My motto is „Be Yourself, Always” 🌈. . I am also the founder of the first drag house for drag kids, the @hausofamazing, set to open for membership soon (tentatively March 2018). . . . 👉 #altdrag #androgynously #avantdrag #boysinmakeup #clubkid #clubkids #diydrag #draganista #dragart #dragartist #dragketeer #dragkid #dragkids #dragqueer #dragslayer #dragsuperstar #dragutante #futureofdrag #genderisadrag #kidsindrag #kinderdrag #mydragisamazing #mygenderisamazing #nycdrag #preteenqueen – #desmondisamazing #beyourselfalways #amazies – #houseofultraomni #hausofamazing

