Serialul Pretty Little Liars s-a terminat, dupa 7 ani de difuzare.
Dupa 7 sezoane si milioane de fani, finalul serialului Pretty Little Liars a venit, inevitabil. Daca esti familiarizata cu ce se intampla in serial, atunci stii ca, dupa 7 ani de zile, in sfarsit am aflat cine este persoana care le-a facut viata un cosmar celor 5 „micute mincinoase”. De aceea, finalul acestui serial a fost mult mai socant decat altele – adevarul a fost aflat in sfarsit si fanii au avut destul de multe reactii, din tot spectrul emotional.
Iata cele mai amuzante reactii de pe Twitter la finalul serialului Pretty Little Liars!
Me when I found out who A.D was #PLLEndGame #PLLGoodbye #PLLGameOver pic.twitter.com/mV4phVpalh
— catherine✨ (@catherinel2103) June 28, 2017
When u realize Pretty Little Liars is over and u STILL have thousands of questions that will NEVER be answered. #PLLEndGame #PLLFinale pic.twitter.com/W1H5vr4HM4
— Angelique Bailey (@AngelLeftEye) June 28, 2017
Me with #TWINCER pic.twitter.com/Mq8uFWiv3y
— Trevia Sleep (@TreviaSleep) June 28, 2017
#PLLGameOver #PLLFinale #PLLEndGame Spencer and Alex Drake are literally this meme pic.twitter.com/t3whBXLgf6
— emma grace (@emmma_osborne) June 28, 2017
#PLLEndGame Why is A.D. a whole new character.. pic.twitter.com/GJZoKQxk3C
— Imhungry (@buttforwhy) June 28, 2017
How I feel with that ending! Wtf PLL all over again #PLLEndGame pic.twitter.com/5PAhE3nlL9
— Andrea Rodriguez (@ItsAndreaJay) June 28, 2017
Throwing it back to when Veronica Hastings basically solved the „Who is A.D.” mystery: #PLLGameOver #PLLGameOver #Twincer pic.twitter.com/epaC1Fhw1D
— Theodora (@TheodoraG13) June 27, 2017
EVERYONE PROMISED TEARS AND HEARTBREAK ALL I GOT WAS 2 HOURS OF MY CONFUSED FACE WHICH I THINK IS STUCK FOREVER #PLLEndGame pic.twitter.com/DhNBbxrrww
— Tømmeraas (@Oiioiitommo) June 28, 2017
So I waited 7 yrs of my life for this #PLLEndGame pic.twitter.com/2mvbHm7u2M
— piy (@Lifeofpiy) June 28, 2017
I already knew @SleepintheGardn was Amazing but after tonight it is more evident! #Twincer #PLLChat #PLLGameover #PLLFinale @PLLTVSeries pic.twitter.com/69qdHGh28L
— Shannon Shippee (@1_4108) June 28, 2017
Foto: PR
Majoritatea considera ca cel mai greu lucru este sa iti gasesti persoana potrivita, insa numarul tot mai ridicat al divorturilor ne arata ca dragostea nu este de ajuns si sunt necesari si alti factori pentru o relatie de cuplu sanatoasa si de calitate.+ Mai multe