Dupa 7 sezoane si milioane de fani, finalul serialului Pretty Little Liars a venit, inevitabil. Daca esti familiarizata cu ce se intampla in serial, atunci stii ca, dupa 7 ani de zile, in sfarsit am aflat cine este persoana care le-a facut viata un cosmar celor 5 „micute mincinoase”. De aceea, finalul acestui serial a fost mult mai socant decat altele – adevarul a fost aflat in sfarsit si fanii au avut destul de multe reactii, din tot spectrul emotional.

Iata cele mai amuzante reactii de pe Twitter la finalul serialului Pretty Little Liars!

When u realize Pretty Little Liars is over and u STILL have thousands of questions that will NEVER be answered. #PLLEndGame #PLLFinale pic.twitter.com/W1H5vr4HM4 — Angelique Bailey (@AngelLeftEye) June 28, 2017

How I feel with that ending! Wtf PLL all over again #PLLEndGame pic.twitter.com/5PAhE3nlL9 — Andrea Rodriguez (@ItsAndreaJay) June 28, 2017

EVERYONE PROMISED TEARS AND HEARTBREAK ALL I GOT WAS 2 HOURS OF MY CONFUSED FACE WHICH I THINK IS STUCK FOREVER #PLLEndGame pic.twitter.com/DhNBbxrrww — Tømmeraas (@Oiioiitommo) June 28, 2017

So I waited 7 yrs of my life for this #PLLEndGame pic.twitter.com/2mvbHm7u2M — piy (@Lifeofpiy) June 28, 2017

Foto: PR