Victoria Beckham: cea mai apreciata mama din Regatul Unit!

Happy mama’s day to another amazing mummy … Someone that has raised these beautiful little ones to be the most precious , special and loved children … A woman that has drive , passion , intelligence and love for her children what gets any better than that ?? Thank you for giving me the most beautiful gift 💜💜💜💜 @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham ( to all the mums have an amazing day ) ❤

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:21am PDT